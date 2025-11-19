Did Trump post against Fortnite Friday's nomination in Streamer Awards 2025? Here's the truth

Following the nomination of Fortnite Friday in the Streamer Award 2025, a post has gone viral where President Donald Trump allegedly expresses his disappointment over the nomination and calls the show "socialist propaganda." However, the Truth Social post, viral on social media over the past few days, is a hoax. Donald Trump delivers remarks at the US-Saudi Investment Forum Wednesday.(AFP)

Fortnite Friday, the interview-style streaming show hosted by streamer ConnorEatsPants, was recently nominated for the Streamer Award 2025 in the 'Best Streamer Series' category. Notably, the show is known for its anti-Trump stance and hosting Democratic Party politicians, such as California governor Gavin Newsom.

However, following the nomination of the podcast, Trump has made no such post, and the viral claims are a hoax.

In the viral post, which is seemingly a doctored Truth Social post by Donald Trump, the President purportedly bashes the show for "liberal" and "socialist propaganda."

“I have recently learned that the popular LIBERAL internet talk show, ‘Fortnite Friday’ has been nominated for an award! I AM UPSET! I've been told that live streaming is popular with Gen Z. A Socialist propaganda show, like Fortnite Friday being nominated over more honest and sensible options like Adin Ross or Tectone IS UNFORGIVABLE!!” Trump supposedly says.

"This SHOW if you can even call it that has platformed America's Biggest Terrorists such as Gavin NEWSCUM and 'The Rizzler'!!!! A TRUE AMERICAN WOULD VOTE FOR ANYTHING BUT FORTNITE FRIDAY!! I REPEAT DO NOT VOTE FORTNITE FRIDAY FOR BEST STREAMED SERIES AT THE STREAMER AWARDS!!"

Here's the viral post:

Also read: What is 'Miss Piggy'? Trump's old remark surfaces after barb at Bloomberg reporter

Fortnite Friday's Nomination: Details

The Streamer Awards was founded in 2022 by streamer QTCinderella. It honors creators across Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms. The 2025 edition (5th Annual) will take place on December 6, 2025, at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, there are a record 35 award categories, and Fortnite Friday has been nominated in the Best Streamed Series category.

Along with Fortnite Friday, streaming shows, Alveus Tours, Caretakers, In The Booth and Let Her Cook have been nominated.