Are MrBeast and Thea Booysen getting married today? A closer look at their relationship after his surprise post

MrBeast has left fans wondering whether he and fiancée Thea Booysen are finally tying the knot. On July 11, 2026, the YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, posted: “No upload today, may or may not be getting married and a little occupied🤪”. The message got widespread attention as it came after earlier reports that the couple wanted a small, private wedding with close friends and family. While MrBeast did not directly confirm a marriage, many fans took the post as a strong hint that the big day may have arrived. The post also received congratulatory messages, including one from creator Dream, who replied, “congrats :)”.

Are MrBeast and Thea Booysen getting married today? Inside their relationship (Credit: Thea Booysen/Instagram)

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Who is Thea Booysen? Meet MrBeast’s fiancée from South Africa

Thea Booysen has built a name for herself in gaming and content creation. The South African creator, known online as TheaBeasty, began streaming games on Twitch and YouTube in 2016 and later became an esports commentator.

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{{^usCountry}} Outside gaming, Booysen has an impressive academic background. She graduated from Stellenbosch University with a law degree and an honours degree in psychology. In 2024, she completed a master’s degree in neuropsychology at the University of Edinburgh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Outside gaming, Booysen has an impressive academic background. She graduated from Stellenbosch University with a law degree and an honours degree in psychology. In 2024, she completed a master’s degree in neuropsychology at the University of Edinburgh. {{/usCountry}}

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She is also a published author and released her young adult novel, The Marked Children, after working on it for several years. MrBeast has often spoken about how much he admires her curiosity and love of learning, saying those qualities helped bring them closer together.

Also Read: Being MrBeast is not easy. Here's how many hours of work he puts in during a day

How Jimmy Donaldson and Thea Booysen’s relationship began?

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The couple first met in South Africa in 2022 during an unexpected dinner arranged through mutual friends. Speaking on the Wide Awake Podcast, Booysen said she joined the gathering after being invited by a friend who was meeting MrBeast.

The pair stayed in touch after the meeting and began talking regularly online. According to Booysen, MrBeast later returned to South Africa to spend more time with her, and their relationship grew from there.

They made their first public appearance together at the Kids’ Choice Awards in April 2022. Although they initially managed a long-distance relationship, Booysen later confirmed they were living together while splitting time between the United States and South Africa.

Also Read: YouTuber held in UAPA case, sent to prison in Andhra Pradesh

From Christmas proposal to wedding-day hints

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Their relationship reached a major milestone on Christmas Day 2024. MrBeast proposed while the couple was opening gifts with their families. Booysen later told PEOPLE that she viewed the engagement as a natural next step because they had already spent years discussing their future together.

After the engagement, the couple shared that they wanted an intimate wedding rather than a large public event. Reports suggested they were planning a private celebration away from the spotlight, with no plans to turn the occasion into YouTube content.

That is why MrBeast’s latest post has attracted so much attention. Although he stopped short of making an official announcement, his message suggests he may be focused on one of the biggest moments of his life. Until the couple shares more details, fans will be left watching closely for confirmation.

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