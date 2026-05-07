Quote of the day by MrBeast: ‘Number one job as a leader is just to make sure your great people are working with…’

There are very few people on social media who are unaware of who MrBeast is. Known for his fast-paced videos that often feature some elaborate challenges and grandiose philanthropic efforts, he is among the most followed individuals on YouTube and has amassed a net worth of over 2.6 billion USD. MrBeast at the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 23, 2026, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

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The YouTuber, media personality and entrepreneur was born as James Stephen Donaldson on May 7, 1998, in Wichita, Kansas, and raised in Greenville, North Carolina. After gaining success on social media, he founded Beast Industries, a conglomerate that includes media channels, consumer goods, and technology.

While many of us are familiar with his public persona, MrBeast sometimes offers his followers a glimpse into his private life as well. On the occasion of his birthday, today’s quote of the day is taken from one such interview. It states:

“Number one job as a leader is just to make sure your great people are working with other great people because... people will leave their job because they hate working with people, way before they'll ever leave because of money."