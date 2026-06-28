False death rumors involving underground rap artists Nine Vicious and Nettspend caused concern among fans on Saturday. These rumors are false.

How did the rumors start?

Nine Vicious and Nettspend false death rumors sparked concern among fans. (X)

The rumors appear to have started from inaccurate online search results and AI-generated summaries that falsely listed the artists as deceased. User-edited Wikipedia pages contributed to the mix-up.

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Screenshots of the misleading results quickly circulated on social media. This prompted fans to question whether the claims were real.

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The truth

{{^usCountry}} It was soon revealed that the false information came from unauthorized Wikipedia edits and glitches in Google’s AI Overview. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was soon revealed that the false information came from unauthorized Wikipedia edits and glitches in Google’s AI Overview. {{/usCountry}}

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One user explained, “Nine vicious is not dead lmao. some dude without a job made an account just to add that to his article on wikipedia. google took that and updated their ai overview with it. it doesn't go away for whatever reason..”

Another added, "Nine vicious is not dead, stop saying it. Nettspend's google got hacked earlier saying he is dead. Nett debunked, now it be saying nine dead. No he is not stop spreading lies. Google is ai bs!"

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Who is Nine Vicious?

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Nine Vicious is an underground rapper known for his energetic style and presence in the modern trap, rage, and cloud rap scenes. His real name is Trevon Deronta O'Ryan Echols, and he is from Athens, Georgia.

He gained attention in the mid-2020s through a raw, experimental sound that blends elements of trap and rage rap.

Fans have cited influences ranging from artists such as Young Thug and Playboi Carti to the broader wave of internet-driven hip-hop.

Nine Vicious has released projects including Tumblr Music, For Nothing (2025), and Emotions (2026). He has also been associated with the YSL Records circle connected to Young Thug.

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Who is Nettspend?

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Nettspend, whose real name is Gunner Shepardson, is a rapper from Richmond, Virginia, who gained popularity as part of the newer generation of internet-driven underground hip-hop artists.

Born in 2007, Nettspend built a following through online music communities, viral snippets, and a distinctive style that blends elements of trap, jerk, and rage music.

He has drawn attention with releases such as Badassf-----gkid and other singles.