Young Thug claims Mariah the Scientist is pregnant, says she may hit her 2026 tour with a baby bump

Atlanta rapper Young Thug announced on Thursday night that Mariah the Scientist is expecting their child. Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist attend a basketball game(Getty Images)

He announced the news during a casual encounter when Thug was attending the GQ Men of the Year 2025 at Chateau Marmont.

Also Read: Jessi Draper Ngatikaura opens up about revealing affair in Mormon Wives Season 3

Mariah “may be performing with a baby bump”

Mariah the Scientist has a planned tour for 2026. Mariah is best known for her emotional R&B style music and collaborations with major hip-hop artists.

The Rolling Out reported that Young Thug’s announcement “may be performing with a baby bump” has already sparked conversation about how pregnancy and performance might intersect in her upcoming shows.

The pregnancy announcement has left the fans speculating whether she will adjust her tour schedule or incorporate the pregnancy as part of her performance.

Fans, however, are waiting for a formal confirmation from Mariah herself.

Also read: Taylor Swift drops The End of an Era trailer: ‘Mysterious forces at play’

A fresh chapter in their relationship

The couple first caught headlines earlier in 2025 when they were seen courtside together at a basketball game, prompting relationship speculation.

However, Mariah and Young Thug appeared to have parted ways temporarily. Early October 2025, the rapper confirmed on a livestream that the two had briefly split, saying “I got broke up with,” though he still referred to her as his “girlfriend”, Vibe reported.

Fans later on speculated that the two are in a serious relationship when Young Thug posted a birthday tribute to Mariah on Instagram that called her his “baby mama” in October.

The new pregnancy announcement marks a new beginning for the Thug and Mariah.

Young Thug has lived a high-profile life, and the pregnancy news adds a fresh layer to his release from jail in 2024. After being released from jail, Thug launched a new album, UY SCUTI, in 2025.