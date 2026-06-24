Kylie Jenner pregnant? Fact-checking claims about first baby with Timothée Chalamet

Viral posts on social media claimed that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with Timothée Chalamet's child. To be sure, these posts were made by unverified profiles and shared widely across the platforms. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner seen at a Knicks game. (Getty Images via AFP) Jenner and Chalamet have been reportedly dating since 2023 and while the two have kept their relationship largely private, they've given fans glimpses of public displays of affection during some of their outings. Chalamet and Jenner were most recently seen at the Knicks games in New York City. Jenner, 28, and Chalamet, 30, were spotted alongside other celebrities as the Knicks won a historic NBA title. Now, claims have been made that Jenner is pregnant with the Marty Supreme actor's child. “Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child with Timothée Chalamet,” a post on X claimed, which received over 7 million views at the time of writing.

Another post even attached an alleged photo of a baby in a womb, claiming it to be Jenner's.

The claims have been circulating since June 23, and left many of their fans confounded. One wrote “so i come home from work.. to club chalamet being jumped.. kylie jenner pregnant.. eky being traded to the sens..”. However, the claims of Jenner being pregnant with Chalamet's baby are false. Kylie Jenner pregnant? Fact-check No, Kylie Jenner is not pregnant. Neither Jenner nor Chalamet have confirmed any news of pregnancy. The original post, which went viral came from Buzz Crave, a known parody and satire page on X. Also Read | How did Timothée Chalamet get free burritos for a year? All about the Chipotle Celebrity Card One page which shared the claims wrote “Congrats to the happy couple.” However, the photo attached was one of Mark Zuckerberg and Kylie Jenner. While the viral claims about being pregnant are untrue, Jenner has been busy in the professional space. Her company has tied up with Meta for a new line of Meta glasses. Jenner shared the news on Instagram, writing “cutest night with @metaglasses ! my meta glasses are out now.”