Fact check: Was Cardi B shot during a ‘cartel meeting’? Truth behind viral video

The hip hop community is no stranger to misinformation. But few artists fall victim to social media hoaxes as frequently as rapper Cardi B. Cardi B arrives at The Metropolitan Met Gala on May 4 in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The rapper has been making headlines for her closeness to President Donald Trump and his MAGA clan. That often leads to wild, unverified claims flying around about the 33-year-old 'Bodak Yellow' singer. And, the most recent one is as bizarre, and it gets!

Was Cardi B Shot? Viral Claim Fact Checked A video clip has gone viral on Facebook and TikTok that claims that Cardi B was purportedly shot during a meeting with the "largest cartel in America." The video, made in the style of the newsreel, contains various clips of police response, Cardi B and one purported bystander saying, "It is very, very sad, my heart is broken forever."

The voiceover then goes into detail about how the meeting was a "secret" and how Cardi B was "critically wounded." It then goes on to claim that the shooting happened in front of a penthouse.

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However, Ht.com can confirm that Cardi B was not shot. The video is misleading and fake. There are no reports of Cardi B's involvement in any shooting or any updates from the police about the rapper possibly being shot.

Therefore, the viral reel claiming Cardi B was shot is just one more of the many hoaxes about the rapper to go viral.

Cardi B's Ex-Husband Was Shot In April Cardi B's ex-husband, rapper Offset, was shot outside a casino in April this year in Seminole, Florida. Rapper Lil TJay and one other individual were arrested for the incident. Offset was taken to a hospital and treated. A spokesperson for the rapper later confirmed to the media that he is "stable."

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The shooting took place outside a casino, and it is unclear what led to it. Two months on, there are no updates from the police about the status of the two arrested suspects and the specifics of their involvement in the shooting incident.

Cardi B Set To Perform At 2026 BET Awards Cardi B was announced as one of the performers at the 2026 BET Awards. She, along with other big names like Doechii and Queen Latifah, will headline the show on Sunday, June 28.

The event will be hosted by MC Lyte. Other performers for the event include Max B, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Common, Don Toliver, T.I., the War and Treaty and French Montana.