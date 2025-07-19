Are Ring's home security cameras hacked? Here's the truth behind 'strange' login reports

Numerous users of Ring's home security cameras reported that there were multiple 'strange' entries recorded on the activity history of their cameras on May 28. The reports sparked fears that Ring's security camera software system, which stays connected to the internet, has been hacked. However, as Ring has confirmed, the issue did not happen due to any hacking attempt, and the privacy of users using Ring's cameras has not been compromised. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Ring acknowledged the issue in a post on Friday, saying that the incorrect entries on May 28 was the result of a recurring bug. "We are aware of a bug that incorrectly displays prior login dates as May 28, 2025," Ring said, dismissing concerns of hacking.

However, the concern of Ring's customers was not allayed by the post, sparking a flood of comments criticizing the company for the issue. In response to one such irate Ring camera user, the company provided further clarification on the issue.

"We are aware of a bug that resulted in prior login dates for client devices to be incorrectly displayed as May 28, 2025, and device names to be incorrectly displayed as 'Device name not found'" Ring's Facebook handle commented.

In another comment, Ring explained the issue further: "The devices you see listed in your Authorized Client Devices were devices that you have previously logged into your account with. These could include devices that you no longer use. There is no indication of your account security being compromised as a result of this bug."

Also read: The Latest Spa Trend? ‘Immersive Digital Treatments’ Designed for Anyone With Frayed Nerves

Ring Customers Complain

However, Ring users were not satisfied with the response and called out the company over alleged irregularities.

"Ring this is not true. There were devices on there we have never owned," one user wrote.

"I had devices that were logging that day twice at the same time that I don’t even have anymore and I haven’t had since probably a year and a half now along with other devices I don’t even recognize on my account and I didn’t find out till today after watching a TikTok about it and then I looked it up," said another user.

Some also complained about Ring not notifying customers about the issue on time.

“Unacceptable Ring! Notify people. The dates weren’t just May 28, its June 25, July 10 11 .. multiple unauthorized logins!!!! This is scary,” a user said.