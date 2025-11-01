Billboards with 'Kock, Dic, Pussi’ go up in NYC: Here's what the 'offensive' words actually mean

A series of billboards which went up around New York City has left people shocked. They show “offensive words” written in bold, big letters. Visuals also show people standing in front of the billboards and clicking pictures. They have sparked numerous remarks on social media, including hilarious ones. A series of billboards across New York City has sparked chatter on social media. (Representational image). (Instagram/@airlearn.app)

“NYC’s got a few new billboards turning heads. ‘Dik’. ‘Pussi’. ‘Kock’. This wild campaign is going viral for featuring foreign words that sound… questionable in English. Bravo!” reads the Instagram caption. It is shared along with several images of the billboards all around the city.

What do the billboards show?

Set on an ombre background, the “questionable words” are written in big bold forms. Just below those, the meaning of the words and their language of origin are mentioned.

Take a look at the post:

Social media reacts:

An individual joked, “This is clearly the most alarming billboard I have seen in public.” Another added, “This is not meant for NY.” A third expressed, “Wait till you hear what they call the big bags of chips in Finland.” A fourth wrote, “BRA means good and FART means speed. We have fart bumps and fart cameras. Oh, and gift means both poison and married,” adding the hashtag #learnswedish.

About Airlearn:

“Airlearn is dedicated to making language learning easy and accessible for all. Trusted by users in over 150+ countries, our goal is to make everyone’s language learning journey fun and fulfilling,” reads the official description of the app.

Also, the bio dedicated to the app on Instagram has a hilarious twist. “Because subtitles won’t save you IRL.” The app teaches “grammar, vocabulary, and cultural context” to the users.