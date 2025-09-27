This city has been crowned America's coffee capital. It's not NYC

Coffee has long been woven into American life, with 66 percent of people across the United States consuming coffee daily, as per WalletHub. Every day, Americans drink up to a staggering 519 million cups. But where in the United States is coffee culture strongest? Portland was crowned America’s coffee capital in a new study, overtaking cities like Seattle.(Representative image/Unsplash)

According to a new study from WalletHub, the crown belongs to Portland, Oregon, not Seattle or New York City, which are often thought of as coffee capitals.

How the rankings were determined

WalletHub analysed the 100 largest US cities across 12 key factors of ‘coffee-lover friendliness’. Metrics included the number of coffee shops per capita, customer ratings, coffee affordability, and even the amount of money residents spend on their home-brewed coffee.

Portland was named America's most coffee-centric city, with Orlando, Long Beach, Miami, and Seattle rounding out the top five.

Also read: Donald Trump, granddaughter Kai arrive at 2025 Ryder Cup ‘to try and help’ Team USA

Why Portland prevailed

One noteworthy feature of Portland was the abundance of affordable coffee shops with at least 4.5-star ratings. The city also received great marks for cafes that offer free Wi-Fi, which draws students, freelancers, and remote professionals.

Beyond café culture, Portland residents also embrace coffee at home. Nearly 24 percent own an electric coffee grinder, and around 27 percent have a single-cup or pod machine, both figures among the highest in the nation. On average, households in Portland spend $192 a year on coffee, which WalletHub ranked as moderate compared to other major cities.

Orlando, Long Beach and beyond

The second place went to Orlando, Florida, whose households spend a median of about $154 a year on coffee. Orlando also enjoys the distinction of hosting coffee festivals as well as the distinction of having the most donut shops per capita, reported People.

According to the People report, Long Beach, California, came in third place because of the density of coffee shops with well-reviewed coffee shops and a population of residents searching for coffee with some frequency. Residents of Long Beach reported a median annual spend of about $171 a year on coffee and an above-average ownership of espresso machines.

Also read: Avatar: The Way of Water returns to theaters with new Fire and Ash footage. Here's what to know

Seattle holds steady

Even though Seattle, the home of Starbucks and often considered the epicenter of modern American coffee culture, did not place at the top. It finished in fifth place. Seattle continues to enjoy a robust café culture, with big brands and small roasters continuing to make the city a coffee mecca.

FAQs:

Q1: Which US city ranked as the best for coffee lovers?

Portland, Oregon, was ranked number one in WalletHub’s survey.

Q2: What factors did WalletHub consider in its ranking?

The study compared 12 factors, including shops per capita, affordability, customer reviews, and at-home coffee spending.

Q3: How much coffee do Americans drink daily?

Around 519 million cups are consumed every day in the US.