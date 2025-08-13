Portland ‘Karen’ screams at man for owning purebred dogs, threatens to call ICE in viral video

A video capturing a woman’s heated outburst at a dog owner in Mount Tabor Dog Park, Portland, Oregon, has gone viral. The incident shows the woman confronting a man for owning purebred dogs instead of adopting from a shelter. Portland 'Karen' yelled at a man for owning purebred dogs instead of adopting from a shelter.(Facebook/ Demi Bolger)

The viral video

The footage begins with the woman approaching the man unprovoked, shouting, "You bought those dogs, didn't you? You didn't adopt them! You didn't save their lives! You don't care about them! You don't care about anyone but yourself!"

The man responds calmly, saying, "Dude, you are crazy, lady."

The confrontation escalates as the woman yells, "Get away from me then! Get away from me! You walked up to me! Get away from me! This guy won't leave me alone! Help me! Help me! This guy won't leave me alone! And he is saying that I said something racist when I absolutely did not!"

She continues, "Please help me! I did not say anything racist at all! Who are you talking to? Help me! Help me, please! Please get this guy away from me! Adopt those dogs! Go away!"

He questions her, asking, “Who are you talking to?” and suggests she might be having a mental breakdown.

The woman then accuses the man of being a Trump supporter and threatens to call ICE.

"You need to go away too! You need to adopt these dogs! Look at this guy, look at his bred dogs! Look at what an unethical piece of s--t this guy is! He has bred dogs because he has a small p---s! He has no freaking integrity! He has no ethics at all whatsoever. That's his mom. He's a Trump supporter! He is an unethical piece of s--t! Where's ICE? Let me call ICE right now!" she shouts.

The dog owner responds, “Wow. Yeah, I'm done with you. Have fun in your psycho world. Good day. Take your medication today!”

Reactions

The video has amassed significant attention online, with users labeling the woman the “Portland Karen” for her aggressive behavior.

One person wrote, “I am all for adopting dogs from rescues and shelters. However, where you get your dog from is your choice, mind your business people."

Another added, “This woman is out of her mind. I honestly can’t believe these are real people sometimes.”

A third person commented, “These people always insert themselves into others' lives for no reason. They won't learn until they get a black eye, unfortunately, and even then they may not get it.”

Woman identified?

Some social media users claim the woman identified herself as Heidi Berquist in the comments of viral videos, allegedly asking for the footage to be taken down. However, Hindustan Times has not independently verified her identity.