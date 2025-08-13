Colorado rabbits spotted with scary ‘horns and tentacles’ on their head; experts warn locals of growth virus

Residents in Fort Collins and other parts of Colorado have spotted wild rabbits with ‘scary’ horn-like and tentacle-shaped growths protruding from their heads and faces. Photos circulating on social media have startled locals. They show the animals with black, spiny structures resembling toothpicks or quills, sparking alarm and speculation about possible diseases. Colorado residents have spotted several rabbits with tentacle-like growth(X)

Wildlife experts revealed that the unsettling condition is caused by Shope papilloma virus, a disease that creates wart-like tumors on rabbits, often around the head, ears, and eyelids. While the growths may look disturbing, officials stressed they do not pose a threat to humans, pets, or other wildlife.

The virus only spreads between rabbits, typically through bites from insects such as mosquitoes and ticks. According to the University of Missouri, the condition is a DNA virus ‘seen most frequently in cottontail rabbits of the Midwest with outbreaks in domestic rabbits’.

Local Sightings and reactions

Fort Collins residents have reported multiple sightings, including one rabbit that returned to a homeowner’s yard for two consecutive years with increasingly severe growths.

Some residents initially feared the animals had plague or another dangerous illness.

Descriptions of the appearance range from ‘black quills’ to a ‘scabby growth’ covering parts of the face.

“I thought he would die off during the winter, but he didn’t,” a local, Susan Mansfield, told NBC local affiliate KUSA.“He came back a second year, and it grew.”

What is Shope Papilloma Virus?

The virus causes benign wart-like tumors, but in some cases, these can become malignant (cancerous). While generally not harmful to the rabbit’s overall health, tumors can create problems if they obstruct the mouth, nose, or eyes.

The disease is relatively common in wild rabbit populations, particularly during warmer months when insect activity is high.

There is no known cure for the virus; surgical removal of tumors is sometimes performed for domestic rabbits.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is advising residents to keep their distance. The rabbits are not dangerous.