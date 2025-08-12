Green card holder ICE detention: Why Filipino immigrant, Sonny Lasquite, was held after 23 years living in US

A Filipino immigrant and green card holder, Sonny Lasquite, was detained upon his return from a vacation in the Bahamas. Lasquite has prior criminal charges pertaining to distributing controlled substances. Sonny Lasquite reportedly lived in the US for 23 years and was a banquet server in Las Vegas. (GoFundMe)

He was detained at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 28, and remains in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Newsweek reported.

Why Sonny Lasquite was detained

Despite being a green card holder, Lasquite was detained due to a red flag in the federal system, which was linked to a 2012 narcotics case. Newsweek also accessed ICE records which show Lasquite is being detained at the Stewart Detention Center in Stewart County, Georgia.

His detention shows how lawful and permanent residents face the risk of deportation or at least detention, based on past criminal activities.

What to know about Sonny Lasquite

From around December 2010 to August 2012, Lasquite ‘intentionally and knowingly’ possessed with an intent to distribute items, including, diazepam, alprazolam, zolpidem and carisoprodol, Newsweek reported.

However, the publication also reported that records indicate Lasquite was quick to cooperate, and he did so fully, along with taking responsility for his actions. He also helped the US government identify charged and uncharged co-conspirators, and then-US Attorney Preet Bharara noted that Lasquite helped stop distribution practices of narcotics, and also led to others being prosecuted.

Lasquite's sentence was brought down to time served, and he was ordered to pay a fine of $200. He did not have to spend any additional time in jail.

His family and friends have started a GoFundMe page for him, so he may fight his legal battles.

“Sonny Lasquite is more than a name — he is a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend whose kindness has touched countless lives. For decades, Sonny has lived peacefully in the United States, working hard, caring for his elderly mother, and always putting others before himself,” the page says.

It notes “He is the kind of person who never hesitates to help, greet you with a warm smile, or offer comfort when you need it most. Sonny is the primary breadwinner of his family, providing both financial and emotional support to his loved ones. His income helps cover essential expenses, including his elderly mother’s medical needs and daily living costs. But today, Sonny, a greencard holder, is facing a crisis that could take him away from everyone who loves him.”

The family is seeking money for legal fees so Sonny can fight to remain in the US.