Was the fight for H-1B visa or Green Card worth it? Viral Reddit post gets surprising reactions

Amid the Donald Trump administration's major overhaul of US visa rules, a post has gone viral on Reddit asking people if they ever fought hard to obtain an H-1B visa or a green card, only to realize later on that happiness lies in the home country. The social media post has resonated well with several people, who shared that priorities for individuals change as they age. US visa rules have witnessed significant changes under the Donald Trump administration. (Unsplash)

Viral Reddit post on H-1B visa: What to know?

Posting on the popular subreddit r/h1b, one user by the name thth0001 asked, "Did anyone fight so hard to get an H1B and a green card just to realize they got happier after returning to home country?"

The post soon gained significant attention as several people shared their personal experiences and thoughts on the matter.

One user stated that a lot of people realize this "as they age".

Another one added, "As they age, they would have gained significant wealth and return to a warmer place with comfortable life".

A user went on to highlight that by the time people get their green card, they get old and have good wealth. The situation was "...like people retiring and moving to Florida or warmer places, Indians move back to India," read the comment.

Few of them even shared their personal experiences, with one individual highlighting that they were part of a Facebook group of expats in the US, where the most common question was “How long can I stay in India after getting my green card?"

"You can imagine now. Most of the Indians are out there for money, their heart lies in India only," the person added.

A person even compared the situation with the Pixar movie Soul, writing that the character of Joe always wanted to perform with his idol in the fantasy drama, but "once he got to do it, he still felt empty and he began to realise it was the little things in life he actually enjoyed, that he previously took for granted."

Another person claimed that retirement life in the US "seems to be impossible" even when people have their own homes. "...maintaining quality of life is hard. There is a reason why some Americans are moving to South American countries for cheaper and better retirement," the individual added.

Recently, the US Embassy in New Delhi stated that it will not allow third-party or representative passport collection from August 1 onwards. The move was aimed at enhancing the safety and security of applicants' documents.

Moreover, it announced a paid home or office delivery service, which can be availed at the cost of ₹1,200 per applicant.

FAQs

What was the latest notice from the US Department of State?

In the US, a 12-month-long visa bond pilot program is all set to roll out, wherein select immigrants applying for tourist or business B1, B2 visas may be subject to a pilot program.

When will the new US visa interview waiver rules come into effect?

Most of the non-immigrant visa applicants, including children and the elderly, will have to attend in-person interviews from September 2.

How much is the visa integrity fee?

Last month, the US came out with a new $250 visa integrity fee, which will start in 2026.