'Spirit of Raksha Bandhan’: Reddit user recalls stranger helping him with 2,800, asking him to keep it as gift

In a viral post, a Reddit user shared how a stranger girl helped him during one of the lowest points in his life. He had turned to Reddit in desperation, as he was struggling to pay his rent and loan instalments. In a now-viral post, a Reddit user recalled getting help from a stranger girl.(Pexels/Representational Image)

To his surprise, a complete stranger unexpectedly offered financial help. Such kindness from someone on an online platform like Reddit is very rare, and the gesture left him both surprised and grateful.

The post was shared by @xo_aum, with the caption, “A stranger helped me with ₹2.8k during a desperate moment.”

In the post, the Reddit user explained that he was struggling with overdue rent, loan payments, and had no way to get money in time. His only hope was a payment from an international client, but his PayPal account wasn’t working. Feeling desperate and helpless, he posted on Reddit asking if anyone with a working PayPal and UPI could help.

The kind gesture:

To his surprise, a stranger replied to his post. The Reddit user described her not only as helpful but also as kind and understanding. She listened to his situation and then did something unexpected. She sent him ₹2,800 from her pocket.

What made the gesture even more special was her response when he offered to return the money. The girl told him not to worry about it and to take it as a Raksha Bandhan gift from an elder sister.

"If you ever wonder whether genuine, good-hearted people still exist… they do. And sometimes, they show up when you need them most," he wrote.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@xo_aum/Reddit)

Internet reacts:

Reddit users were touched by the story and praised the girl’s kindness. Some even said it restored their faith in humanity, while others called her a true example of the spirit of Raksha Bandhan.

One of the users commented, “Sometimes you end up on the good side of Reddit.”

“This is what everyone of us should aim to achieve in life. Help without expectation. Good reminder,” another commented.

A few shared similar experiences where strangers had helped them during tough times.