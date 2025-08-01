'Kaka, wherever you are, thank you': Mumbai student recalls heartfelt encounter with stranger

A Reddit post is winning hearts after a student from Mumbai shared a story about a simple request that led to an unforgettable act of kindness. A viral Reddit post shared a heartwarming moment between a student and a stranger in Mumbai.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to the post, a 20-year-old student, who also works as a robotics tutor, had just finished a class in Kandivali around 5:40 pm. After waiting for over an hour at the bus stop with no sign of the usual bus, the student grew frustrated and thought of booking a Rapido to the nearest metro station.

On impulse, the student approached a middle-aged man on a two-wheeler and asked if he could give a lift to the nearest metro station. The man agreed immediately.

Sweet gesture of the man:

While on the way, the man casually mentioned he was headed towards Malad station and offered to drop the student there instead, explaining that the train would be faster, cheaper, and require fewer changes.

Just before reaching Malad, the student spotted bus number 460, the direct bus to Mulund (where the student lived).

“I excitedly pointed it out, saying '460!' and without a second thought, the man told me to hold on tight, took a U-turn on a busy road, and started chasing the bus!” the student wrote.

Despite being told it wasn’t necessary, he kept going. After a five-minute ride, he overtook the bus and stopped ahead, encouraging the student to check if it was halting.

“Because of this stranger, I’m now sitting on a bus comfortably headed home instead of scrambling between metro changes or paying surge fares,” the post further adds.

The post quickly gained attention on Reddit, with many praising the stranger’s kindness and calling it a reminder that good people still exist.

One of the users, @KingOfMumbai, commented, “That's the spirit, of Mumbai.”

A second user, @Mental-Subject4412, commented, “Good kaka... That's the Mumbai spirit we have.”

Another user, @Royal-Money-9135, commented, “Could happen only in Mumbai.”

Some users shared their own similar experiences, while others simply said the story made their day.