Donald Trump repeats role in India-Pakistan truce; Armenia and Azerbaijan say he deserves Nobel Prize

US President Donald Trump on Friday renewed his claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan while signing a peace accord between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House. He also highlighted his role as a mediator in several other countries, including Thailand and Cambodia. After the signing of the accords, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan also stated that they will nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize(AP)

After the signing of the accords, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan also stated that they would nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for the historic agreement, news agencies reported. Azerbaijan President Aliyev said that both countries will issue a joint letter for the Nobel Peace Prize, stating, "Who, if not President Trump, deserves the Nobel Peace Prize?

Speaking at the ceremony alongside the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Trump said, "Today's signing follows our success with India and Pakistan. They were going at it. They were going at it big. And they were great leaders that came together just prior to what would have been a tremendous conflict, as you know, a nuclear conflict probably," Trump said further.

Earlier on Friday, during a press briefing, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio listed Trump’s efforts in defusing conflicts between nations, mentioning his role in the India-Pakistan conflict. He said that the President was able to deliver peace.

President Trump went on to cite other examples of his administration's efforts to defuse tensions, mentioning talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, as well as Thailand and Cambodia.

“We’ve saved countless lives,” Trump stated, presenting the Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement as part of his broader legacy of diplomatic successes.

The accord is the latest US brokered deal in the region, after decades of dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the late 1980s. The dispute is over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous Azerbaijani region that broke away from Azerbaijan with support from Armenia.

Trump described the pact as “historic,” stating that it could pave the way for a lasting peace in the region. The agreement signed on Friday will result in strengthening regional stability and open doors for trade and investment, reported ANI.

Trump also reflected on his administration's efforts over the past months in diffusing tensions, stating, "I came in, and this whole world was on fire. All these things were sort of happening. We've only been here for six months. The world was on fire. We took care of just about every fire."

This is not the first instance where Trump has claimed credit for brokering a truce between India and Pakistan. He has been making these claims since May 10, when hostilities between the two countries calmed down. Meanwhile, New Delhi has been rejecting these claims.

Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders to nominate Trump for Nobel Prize

In a new call for the Nobel Peace Prize for President Trump, both Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan's President Aliyev stated that they would nominate Trump for the award. The Armenian leader said the "breakthrough" would not have been possible without "peacemaker" Trump, adding that the US president deserved the Nobel.

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan said, “From the leaders of the countries which were at war for three decades, having these historic signatures here, means a lot. This is a tangible result of President Trump's leadership. So who, if not President Trump, deserves the Nobel Peace Prize ?” As soon as we [return], we will agree to issue a joint letter," he said further.

(With inputs from ANI)