Jennifer Welch has had it with Trump supporters who eat at Indian restaurants: ‘Take your a** to Cracker Barrel’

Jennifer Welch has slammed Trump supporters who continue to frequent businesses owned by those targeted by his anti-immigration and anti-diversity policies. In the latest episode of her I’ve Had It podcast, Welch ranted against Donald Trump voters who eat at Mexican, Chinese or Indian restaurants while simultaneously advocating for the deportation of immigrants. Podcast host Jennifer Welch takes aim at Trump supporters in foul-mouthed rant.

She addressed supporters of the US president who embrace his anti-immigration, anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ+ stances while, accusing them of being hypocritical when they patronise businesses run by the very communities his policies target.

“I’ve had it with White people”

“I’ve had it with White people that triple Trumped, that have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, go to a gay hairdresser,” said Welch.

“I don’t think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel.

“If you want to triple Trump. If you want to brow beat DEI, if you want to brow beat gay people, you want to brow beat Black people as you have been doing for hundreds of years… White people that triple Trumped should be banned from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism,” Welch said in her vehement and expletive-laden rant on the podcast.

“Get your fat a*ses out of the Mexican restaurant. Get your fat a*ses over at a Cracker Barrel,” she said.

You can watch the segment here. (Disclaimer: Video contains language that may not be suitable for children. Viewer discretion advised).

The podcast has proved deeply divisive on social media, where Welch faced hate from MAGA supporters but found common ground with Trump detractors.