Is your daily cup of coffee safe for your heart? Cardiologist reveals his personal caffeine habits per day

Coffee is one of the most widely loved beverages across the world, and for good reasons. It gives an instant energy boost thanks to caffeine, which improves alertness, focus, and even mood by stimulating dopamine - the “feel-good” hormone. That morning cup of coffee can also be quite a sensory experience with the rich aroma and warmth of the cup. But coffee and its impact on heart health is often a subject of debate. We spoke to a cardiologist about his personal caffeine habits and the recommended daily intake for heart health. You might be surprised by the insights he shared regarding how many cups a day may be considered safe for your heart! A cardiologist shares his personal caffeine habits and how many cups a day are safe for the heart.(Adobe Stock/Dr Vikas Kohli)

How does caffeine affect people differently?

Many people have different opinions about their daily habit of drinking caffeinated beverages. "I personally enjoy one cup of coffee each morning. This comforting habit not only kickstarts my day but also holds various health benefits that many might overlook. As a cardiologist with a keen interest in heart health, I’ve explored the science behind caffeine consumption and how it interacts with our cardiovascular well-being," Dr Vikas Kohli, Cardiologist and Founder of Child Heart Foundation, tells Health Shots.

Is drinking coffee good for the heart?

Recent studies in The Ochsner Journal show a positive outlook on daily coffee drinking. Research finds that moderate caffeine intake, defined as one to three cups a day, is safe for heart health and can lower the risk of heart disease. For example, a study in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology shows that drinking two to three cups daily is linked to a lower risk of dying from heart-related issues.

"Drinking one cup of coffee a day can help protect against heart problems. It may lower the risk of heart failure and irregular heartbeats. This is good news for those of us who enjoy our morning coffee without worrying about adverse health effects," he explains.

What happens if I drink 1 cup of coffee every day?

Drinking one cup of coffee a day is safe for your heart. Studies from trusted medical sources show that this moderate amount does not increase the risk of early heartbeats. For most healthy people, these extra beats are not harmful. While too much caffeine can cause problems, having one cup a day keeps the risks low.

Healthy people usually do not need to worry about the slight increase in premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) caused by caffeine. "Therefore, if you're someone who relishes that morning cup without the typical side effects like jitteriness, you're likely in a safe zone", he advises.

How does coffee affect heart health?

While it's interesting to see how coffee affects heart health, it's also important to recognise the other benefits of drinking coffee regularly. Research from the journal Nutrients shows that coffee is linked to various health outcomes, including:

Reduced risk of type 2 diabetes: "Regular consumption may help lower the risk of metabolic disorders", he mentions.

Neuroprotective effects: Studies published in the European Journal of Endocrinology suggest that coffee drinkers have a lower risk of developing Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases.

Studies published in the European Journal of Endocrinology suggest that coffee drinkers have a lower risk of developing Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. Cancer correlations: Some findings published in Cancer Letters indicate a possible reduction in the risk of certain types of cancers among habitual coffee drinkers.

What is the maximum caffeine intake according to the FDA?

One cup of coffee typically has about 100 milligrams of caffeine, which is well below the FDA’s recommended limit of 400 milligrams. “To get the most health benefits, try drinking your coffee black,” suggests the cardiologist. Adding too much sugar, cream, or flavoured syrups can reduce these benefits. It’s also important to think about when you drink coffee. Many studies from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute suggest that having coffee in the morning can help you have more energy during the day and reduce sleep problems later.

Is caffeine beneficial for exercise?

Coffee can be good for you, but some people should be careful when drinking it. "For people who are very sensitive to caffeine, have severe high blood pressure, or suffer from certain sleep disorders, it is important to limit intake", he notes. Pregnant women should talk to their healthcare provider about their caffeine use. This helps ensure the best health for both the mother and the child.

How to get the most benefit from coffee?

Here are some tips to help you enjoy your coffee and get the most benefits from it: