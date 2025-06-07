Want to slow down ageing? Have that cup of coffee

Love coffee but worried about its long-term effects on your health? According to a study presented on Monday at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in Orlando, drinking coffee may actually offer significant health benefits. Coffee can help in slowing ageing.

Findings of the study:

For the study, the researchers analysed 3700 women who met the criteria of healthy ageing. It was observed that the participants consumed an average of 315 mg of caffeine per day when they were between the ages of 45 and 60. Most of their caffeine intake came from cups of coffee. Also read | Is coffee the new superfood? 6 health benefits you didn’t know about

The study also observed that for the women who aged in a healthy way, for each extra cup of coffee in the day was associated with 2-5% higher chance of faring well as they aged, till five small cups of coffee.

The study followed 47,513 middle-aged female nurses under the age of 60 for three decades, starting in 1986. They were asked questions on their diet - how much coffee, tea, cola, and decaffeinated coffee they drank.

Coffee can help in reducing inflammation and control ageing.(Freepik)

3706 of the participants met the criteria of healthy ageing set by the researchers, which include maintaining good physical, cognitive, and mental health; and being free from 11 major chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and cancer, among others.

Sara Mahdavi, an adjunct professor in the University of Toronto’s department of nutritional sciences who led the research, told TIME in an interview, “We found that women who consumed moderate amounts of caffeinated coffee in midlife were more likely to age in good health. That’s not to say coffee is a cure-all, but for those who already drink and tolerate it well, it appears to be a positive part of a healthy lifestyle.” Also read | Love your morning coffee? It may have more to do with your beloved coffee ritual than actual caffeine kick: Study

Effect of coffee on health:

The study author added that coffee is rich in bioactive compounds such as chlorogenic acid and micronutrients that can directly impact factors that control ageing, inflammation, blood vessel function, and glucose metabolism. While tea and coffee contain a lot of similar ingredients, they have different concentrations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.