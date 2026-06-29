Billionaire Baiju Bhatt reveals how relationships changed after getting wealthier: ‘Sometimes I feel jealousy’

Wealth might bring financial freedom, but for Robinhood co-founder Baiju Bhatt, it also brings a shift in social dynamics. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the billionaire entrepreneur opened up about how achieving massive financial success has directly impacted his personal life, admitting that managing relationships "definitely makes it harder."

Baiju Bhatt, founder of Aetherflux and co-founder of Robinhood. (Bloomberg)

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Bhatt, the 41-year-old co-founder and former CEO of Robinhood, has a net worth of around $5.7 billion — thanks largely to the 6% stake he owns in the stock trading app.

How wealth changes relationships

When asked by WSJ host Gunjan Banerji whether his personal relationships had shifted alongside his rising net worth, Bhatt did not sugarcoat.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Bhatt said. “It definitely makes it harder. I think it’s undeniable, right? Because a lot of people project onto you.”

Baiju Bhatt explained that sudden extreme wealth alters how people interact with him. While many express respect for his achievements, others can get envious. "There’s a lot of people that admire you. There’s people that, you know, sometimes I transparently feel a bit of jealousy," he added.

A shrinking friend circle

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{{^usCountry}} Asked if his friend circle has shrunk since he grew wealthier, Baiju Bhatt again answered in the affirmative. However, he credited it in part to having a family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asked if his friend circle has shrunk since he grew wealthier, Baiju Bhatt again answered in the affirmative. However, he credited it in part to having a family. {{/usCountry}}

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“Frankly, it has shrunk a little bit," Bhatt said. “I think also, the other part of it is, like, you know, having children and having a family life where the amount of hours that you have in the day are finite.

“And I love my friends, but I really love my children. And on balance, like, I want to spend time with them.”

Proving that his priorities lean heavily toward fatherhood, Bhatt shared a recent anecdote about his birthday. Rather than hosting an extravagant celebration, he opted to leave work early to play video games with his children.

Baiju Bhatt’s exit from Robinhood

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Bhatt met Robinhood co-founder Vlad Tenev when they were both students at Stanford. The two launched their financial services app in 2013.

The Indian-American entrepreneur served as co-CEO of Robinhood alongside Tenev until 2020, after which he took on the role of chief creative officer. He stepped down from his executive position in 2024 but continues to serve on Robinhood’s board and holds a 6% ownership stake.