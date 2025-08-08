Brandon Blackstock family: All on the children he shared with ex Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson, the Grammy-winning singer and talk show host, shares two children with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away at the age of 48. The couple first met at Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012 and quickly formed a deep connection, leading to their elopement the following year. However, the couple filed for divorce after 7 years of their marriage, and the kids primarily lived with the singer, as reported by People magazine. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are parents to two children from their marriage: daughter River Rose and son Remington "Remy" Alexander. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Invision)

About Clarkson and Blackstock's two children

Clarkson and Blackstock welcomed their first child, a daughter named River Rose, on June 12, 2014, in Nashville, who is now 11 years old. At the time, the singer shared on X, "Our baby girl River Rose Blackstock arrived on June 12th! Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes! Brandon and I are on cloud 9!!"

On April 18, 2023, Clarkson revealed during her show that her daughter, River, who has dyslexia, had been bullied at school because of her learning difference.

River became a proud big sister on April 12, 2016, when Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock welcomed their son, Remington "Remy" Alexander. The growing family shared sweet moments with fans, including a heartwarming photo Clarkson tweeted later that year, showing a 2-year-old River lovingly holding her 3-month-old baby brother. She captioned the image “The big sis love is real.”

Remy is currently 9 years old. When he was young, he faced early challenges with hearing issues and delayed speech development. Clarkson revealed in 2020, “He had a speech problem because he had this ear problem when he was a baby. We didn't know.” She continued, "But way deep down in his ears, he got clogged up with a ton of wax where we thought, almost, he was deaf because he spoke as if he was underwater."

The hearing issue pushed back Remy's communication by “almost nine months.” The talk show host added, “The big milestone for us is Remy getting to really find out his own personality and his identity, because it's been frustrating for him to not be able to really vocalize his emotion. The fact that he's making full sentences now and full-on engaging with us is really a blessing,” as reported by People magazine.