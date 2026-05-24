‘Business is the strongest it's ever been,’ says ClickUp CEO after laying off 22% of staff

Zeb Evans, the founder and CEO of productivity platform ClickUp, announced layoffs on May 21. The workforce reduction will affect 22% of the total staff, with Evans blaming it on the way artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing the way businesses operate. Zeb Evans is the founder and CEO of ClickUp, which recently laid off 22% of its workforce.

In a post shared on X, California-based Evans insisted that the decision to lay off 22% of the company’s total strength was not driven by financial troubles. In fact, he claimed that business is the “strongest it has ever been”.

“Today we reduced headcount by 22%. The business is the strongest it's ever been. So I think it's important to be direct about what I'm seeing and why,” he wrote.

‘I made this decision’ Evans said he personally took responsibility for the layoffs, arguing that companies must adapt quickly to the AI era or risk falling behind.

“First, I made this decision and I own it,” he wrote. “I did it because the way to operate at the highest level of productivity is changing, and to win the future, ClickUp needs to change with it.”

He also pushed back against the idea that the layoffs were part of a cost-cutting exercise, claiming that money saved would flow right back to employees.

“Second, this wasn't about cutting costs. Most savings from this change will flow directly back into the people who stay,” Evans said.