Ceuta has 'literal invaders': Musk's reactions to immigrant videos go viral as thousands cross Spain-Morocco border

Elon Musk's response has gone viral after commenting on the ongoing migrant influx into Ceuta, Spain's North African enclave. Musk shared a mix of movie footage and real videos online, mocking Europe's immigration policies.

Elon Musk's response has gone viral after commenting on the ongoing migrant influx into Ceuta, Spain's North African enclave. ((Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP) and (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP))

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His posts came as videos went viral of a mass border crossing from neighboring Morocco that left multiple people dead and thousands entering the Spanish territory. Since then, Spain has deployed military forces to Ceuta.

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Musk's response to migrants crossing Ceuta border

Musk first shared a dramatic clip from the 2013 zombie film World War Z, writing, "Wow, the situation in Spain looks crazy!" The video showed swarms of zombies climbing over a fortified wall.

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{{^usCountry}} Shortly afterwards, Musk clarified the joke by posting, "Just kidding, this is the actual footage …" alongside a real video appearing to show migrants scaling or crossing the border fence in Ceuta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shortly afterwards, Musk clarified the joke by posting, "Just kidding, this is the actual footage …" alongside a real video appearing to show migrants scaling or crossing the border fence in Ceuta. {{/usCountry}}

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Musk also weighed in on another post describing the migrants as "literally an enemy army landing for their invasion." Replying to that post, he wrote, “True. They are literally invaders.”

Another post by Billboard Chris showed a group of men running through a gate to what appears to be them getting into Ceuta. “Anyone who claims asylum cannot be deported while their case is examined! Spain is not getting rid of these men.”

To that post, Musk replied, “Europe is committing suicide.”

However, the authenticity of the video cannot be independently verified by HT.com.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security, Stephen Miller, wrote, “The Democrats did this to America every single day for 4 years under Biden and will do it again instantaneously, but orders of magnitude greater, if they are given any form of national power. Democrats will see your home trampled and stolen by invaders and they will rejoice."

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Musk agreed with Miller and wrote, “True.” In another post of a similar video, Musk said, “And this was the US under Biden.”

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Why is Ceuta at the center of Spain's migration crisis?

Ceuta is one of two Spanish territories located on Africa's Mediterranean coast, alongside Melilla. Although geographically in North Africa, Ceuta is part of Spain and therefore forms one of the European Union's only land borders with Africa.

According to the Associated Press, thousands of migrants crossed into Ceuta from Morocco this week. Spanish authorities said at least 18 people died during attempts to enter the enclave. In response, Spain deployed military personnel to assist the Civil Guard in restoring control of the border.

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Videos from the area showed large groups of migrants, many of them young men but also families with women and children, moving around breakwaters and entering Spanish territory.

Approximately 10 million of Spain's 50 million citizens are foreign-born, which is a significant increase in the country's total immigrant population in recent decades. Many are employed in important areas of the Spanish economy, including as tourism, agriculture, and services, and are from Morocco, Colombia, and Venezuela.