Chad Williams: 5 things to know about the Idaho Twin Falls shooting suspect

The suspect in Saturday’s shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, has been identified as Chad Williams. At least three people were killed and seven others were injured in the attack.

An emergency responder at the site of a fatal shooting incident in Twin Falls, Idaho. (via REUTERS)

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Who was Chad Williams?

Chad Williams was 24 years old. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the shooting. A witness reported that he emerged from the drive-thru carrying an AR-style rifle and fired at least three or four rounds. He was then confronted by an off-duty Idaho State Police trooper and a civilian, who returned fire. Their actions helped bring the attack to an end.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said, “We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties. We want to take a moment and commend the actions of the off-duty officer and the citizen, and their heroic action to stop this incident.”

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{{^usCountry}} 4. Authorities are confident he acted alone. It remains unclear whether any specific individuals were targeted, and a motive has not been established. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Authorities are confident he acted alone. It remains unclear whether any specific individuals were targeted, and a motive has not been established. {{/usCountry}}

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5. His parents have been notified and are fully cooperating with law enforcement. Hicks said, "The Williams family has been notified and they are fully cooperating with law enforcement. Their hearts are also broken during this time."

Also Read: Twin Falls In-N-Out mass shooting: Gov. Brad Little under fire for saying Idaho is ‘one of the safest places live’

Victims

On Sunday, authorities said two of the injured had been treated at a hospital and released, three were listed in stable condition, and two remained in critical condition.

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One of those killed was an In-N-Out employee, the fast-food chain’s owner confirmed.

"My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I've shed. We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight," In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder said in a statement released early Sunday on social media. "In-N-Out will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season."

The identities of the victims have not been released pending family notifications.

The In-N-Out restaurant had opened just over a week earlier, on July 24, as part of the California-based chain's expansion into Idaho. Twin Falls is located about 130 miles (205 kilometers) southeast of Boise and roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of the Nevada border.

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(With inputs from AP)