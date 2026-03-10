Chef of 3-Michelin-star restaurant responds to allegations of kicking, punching employees

Celebrity chef René Redzepi, co-founder of one of the world’s top-rated restaurants Noma, has opened up about allegations against him of kicking, punching and publicly humiliating his staff. René Redzepi, celebrity co-founder of Noma. (Screengrab (X))

Redzepi found himself in the middle of a social media storm following an exposé by the New York Times. The outlet reported that more than 35 former employees of the 3-Michelin-star restaurant accused the chef of physical and psychological abuse at work.

Following the backlash, Redzepi took to Instagram to address the allegations. “I want to address past stories around my leadership in the kitchen that have resurfaced recently. Although I don't recognize all details in these stories, I can see enough of my past behavior reflected in them to understand that my actions were harmful to people who worked with me.”

He apologised and claimed that he had changed. “To those who have suffered under my leadership, my bad judgment, or my anger, I am deeply sorry and I have worked to change.”

The chef admitted that the immense pressure of running Noma led him to repeat the same toxic cycle of shouting and fear he had once vowed to avoid. “When I first started cooking, I worked in kitchens where shouting, humiliation, and fear were simply part of the culture. I remember standing there as a young cook thinking that if I ever had my own kitchen one day, I would never lead like that. But after we opened Noma and the pressure began to grow, I found myself becoming the kind of chef I had once promised myself I would never be. No matter how real this pressure felt to me at the time, it should never justify losing my temper.”

He shared that he had talked about his abusive behaviour about 10 years ago. “A decade ago, I began speaking openly about my behavior in the kitchen - the outbursts, the anger, and at times even physical aggression, where I shouted and pushed people, acting in ways that are unacceptable.”

He added, “I was not able to handle the pressure, small mistakes could feel enormous to me, and I reacted in ways that I regret deeply today. I knew I needed to change, and I wanted to change. Since then, I have been determined to understand my anger and deal with it differently.”

Chef opens up about managing anger: After a decade of therapy and stepping away from daily service, the chef took full responsibility for his past actions while committing to ongoing self-improvement. He credited his team for helping transform Noma’s kitchen culture.

“Over the past decade that has meant therapy, deep reflection, and stepping away from leading the day-to-day service. I have found better ways to manage my anger, and I am still learning.”

“The organization we are today is very different from the one we started with. I'm grateful for our team and the way they have helped transform our kitchen culture and their dedication to move the industry forward. A team that makes me want to do better every day. I cannot change who I was then. But I take responsibility for it and will keep doing the work to be better,” Redzepi concluded.