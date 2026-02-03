Chuck Negron's cause of death: How did the Three Dog Night singer die at 83?

Chuck Negron, co-founder of Three Dog Night and the voice behind Joy to the World, has died at the age of 83. Chuck Negron, former lead singer of Three Dog Night, has passed away at 83. (AP Photo/John Hayes, File) (AP)

What was Chuck Negron's cause of death? According to his publicist Zach Farnum, Negron passed away on Monday due to complications arising from heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at his residence in the Studio City area of Los Angeles.

Deadline disclosed that Negron had been struggling with COPD and was additionally experiencing heart failure in the months leading up to his passing.

However, no specific cause of death was disclosed in the statement.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie missing: Who was the last person to see Savannah Guthrie's mother? All we know amid possible abduction

Who was Chuck Negron? The singer known for Mama Told Me gained fame for his lead vocals on Easy To Be Hard and The Show Must Go On.

The band is also recognized for other popular songs such as Black and White, Mama Told Me (Not to Come), Never Been to Spain, and Shambala.

In December 1972, the band made history by hosting and performing on the first-ever New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Dick Clark.

However, by 1975, a decline in album sales and increasing internal disputes led to their last Billboard Hot 100 hit, ’Til the World Ends, and the group disbanded the following year.

Meanwhile, several people took to social media to pay tribute to Negron following the announcement of his death.

“RIP Chuck Negron from Three Dog Night,” Shae Roberts stated on X. “Always loved his voice. Especially on ‘Easy To Be Hard.’ His cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Never Thought You’d Leave In Summer’ is glorious. Thank you for the music.”

“A moment of silence, please, and one last glass of mighty fine win with Jeremiah, a bullfrog and good friend of mine, with the passing of Three Dog Night’s Chuck Negron,” another person said.

Chuck Negron's family Negron is survived by his wife Ami Albea Negron and five children, including Berry Oakley Jr., the son of Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley, who tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident in 1972.

Negron was previously married to Julia Negron, the mother of the younger Oakley, and played a significant role in raising infant Berry Jr.