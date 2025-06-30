Dick Van Dyke pulls out of Malibu comedy event last minute: Here's why

Dick Van Dyke, 99, had to miss a public appearance over the weekend due to illness. He was scheduled to co-host “Vandy Camp” at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater in Malibu on June 28. The event was expected to be a light-hearted gathering celebrating comedy and community. However, as People reported, Van Dyke had to bow out at the last minute. His wife, Arlene Silver, 53, addressed the audience at the event. She informed them that the beloved actor wasn’t feeling well enough to attend. Dick Van Dyke missed the 'Vandy Camp' event due to illness, as confirmed by his wife Arlene Silver. (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“I have to inform you that Dick is not up to coming to celebrate with us today. I’m sorry. When you’re 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days,” she said.

Despite his absence, she added she was hopeful about the future. “I’m pretty confident Dick will be at the next Vandy Camp,” she said.

Van Dyke's health concerns and cancelled events

Van Dyke’s health has kept him from public events before. In September 2024, he was scheduled to attend FanX in Salt Lake City. But just before the event, organizers released a statement: “We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX. He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him, but at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time,” US Weekly reported.

That same sentiment has been echoed by Silver during previous events. Speaking to fans earlier this year, she said Van Dyke’s longevity comes with emotional challenges.

Van Dyke reflects on his old age

Van Dyke has reflected openly on the downside of growing older. He once told fans he had hoped to remake The Odd Couple with his late friend Ed Asner. “That would’ve been such fun, and we lost it. I’ve lost a lot of friends,” he said.

Silver added that her husband had “outlived everybody” he once knew. “That’s the curse of living to almost 100,” she remarked.

Still, Van Dyke hasn’t lost his sense of humor. Ahead of his 99th birthday in December 2024, he joked to Page Six, saying he was “praying I make it.”

To mark his milestone birthday, Van Dyke appeared in a Coldplay music video for “All My Love.” The video was shot at his Malibu home. Speaking to the BBC, he said, “I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now, but I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me. I’m not afraid of it. I have the feeling that I’m gonna be alright.”

