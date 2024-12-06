Dick Van Dyke quips, ‘I'm old enough to be Joe Biden's father’

On December 5, Dick Van Dyke appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as he approaches his 99th birthday alongside Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, where he hilariously joked about being the father of Joe Biden. Known for classic roles, Van Dyke remains a beloved figure, celebrating family moments and expressing gratitude for his continued success. (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Martin joined the show to discuss Coldplay's latest music video, All My Love, in which Van Dyke makes a brief appearance. During the conversation, Martin recounted, “Barry approached Dick and asked, 'Dad, can I turn the pool slide on?' It was so sweet because it was like a son and his dad,” and adding with a laugh, “But they're collectively 176 [years].”

The audience and host Jimmy Kimmel chuckled as Van Dyke responded with his signature wit. “I’m old enough to be Joe Biden’s father,” he quipped about the 82-year-old president.

“I experience dementia every once in a while,” Van Dyke said with a laugh, adding, “Like, right now, I think I’m on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.” Kimmel reassured him, joking, “Happens to me too,” before sharing, “I asked how he was doing, and he told me, ‘Very old.’”

Dick Van Dyke celebrates 75 years in show business

With a career spanning over 70 years, Van Dyke remains a beloved veteran figure in Hollywood, known for iconic performances in classics like Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He continues to break records, becoming the oldest Daytime Emmy winner this past June for his role as Timothy Robicheaux on Days of Our Lives.

In September, Van Dyke won an award for outstanding variety special at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for his 2023 birthday special, Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic.

“I’ve been in the business 75 years. I can’t believe that I’m still here and performing. I’m looking for work if anybody has,” reflecting on his career, he quipped.

Last year, for his 98th birthday, he told People Magazine he preferred a low-key celebration surrounded by family, including his grandchildren. “My wife brings me a cup of coffee in the morning. I get it in bed. I get treated like a king around here,” he shared.