Indian CEO celebrates 'legendary love' as she attends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez pre-wedding in Venice

Venice is abuzz with glamour and excitement as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former news anchor Lauren Sanchez prepare to tie the knot in what is being hailed as one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year. The couple, who have been in a relationship for over six years, will be celebrating their union in the romantic Italian city, with a guest list said to include some of the biggest names from across the globe. Jeff Bezos’s pre-wedding saw Indian-American Mona Patel attend the festivities.

Among the early arrivals is Indian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel, who took to her official Instagram account to share photos from Venice. Captioning the post, she wrote: "Celebrating ‘Legendary Love’ in Venice @laurenwsanchez @jeffbezos.”

Who is Mona Patel?

Mona Patel, originally from Vadodara, Gujarat, moved to the United States at the age of 22 to attend Rutgers University. She briefly returned to India to complete her undergraduate degree from Gujarat University before finally settling in Dallas, Texas, in 2003. Over the years, Patel has carved a niche for herself as a serial entrepreneur, having founded eight companies spanning healthcare, technology, and real estate—collectively valued at over $100 million.

Armed with an MBA from MIT and additional credentials from Harvard Business School, Patel is also the founder of Couture For Cause, a non-profit organisation that combines her love for fashion and philanthropy. Through auctioning luxury couture pieces, many from her own collection, the initiative raises funds for various charitable endeavours.

A celebration with purpose

The grand wedding in Venice has not been without its challenges. The couple reportedly had to make last-minute arrangements following protests from local residents over the impact of high-profile events on the city’s delicate infrastructure and cultural landscape.

Despite this, the wedding is set to host 200 handpicked guests, as confirmed by Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro. In a heartfelt move, Bezos and Sanchez have requested guests not to bring presents.

“We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: please, no gifts,” read the wedding invitation. “Instead, we're making contributions in your honour and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us in Venice. Donations on your behalf are being made to the UNESCO Venice Office, CORILA, and to Venice itself.”

The invite further added, “This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories. Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come.”