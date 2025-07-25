‘Doctor dismissed it, Grok didn’t’: Elon Musk backs Nikita Bier’s viral diagnosis post

Elon Musk has reacted to a post shared by X’s product head, Nikita Beir, claiming that a test suggested by Grok, which a doctor initially ignored, turned out to be helpful in the end. The viral post has prompted a heated debate on social media about the involvement of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Elon Musk reacted to a post shared by X’s product head Nikita Bier. (AP)

“Current state of the medical establishment: Brought a friend to the ER for a high fever. Put their symptoms into Grok. Grok told me to ask for 4 tests. Doctor said 1 of them is unnecessary. I insisted we do them all. Test came back positive on the one he didn’t want to do,” Nikita Bier wrote.

Elon Musk responds:

Replying to Bier’s tweet, Musk posted, “Always check with @Grok.”

How did social media react?

Elon Musk’s response to the tweet prompted people to share varied remarks. While some posted similar stories, others warned about relying too much on artificial intelligence. A few expressed their doubts over Bier’s tweet.

An individual commented, “I checked my niece's symptoms with Grok a couple of weeks ago (weird swelling in her finger), and Grok noticed something weird about her nail that wasn’t super clear. I went to the hospital, and she had an infected nail bed!”

Another shared, “What were their symptoms and what tests did the doctor order and what tests did they leave off? This is important to your story being remotely believable btw which is probably why you left it off.”

A third warned, “Careful. It's a pattern-matching engine. It doesn't understand the rhyme or reason for those tests... it only knows what was fed into it for training data and what it can glean off the internet. That being said? YEAH. Why do you think they call it, ‘practicing,’ medicine?” A fourth wrote, “A good doctor with experience would not have needed AI at all. Sorry to say that to all you AI lovers.”

Who is Nikita Bier?

Nikita Bier, better known as the founder of apps like Gas and TBH, announced he was joining X as the company’s product head. In a tweet posted on July 30, he wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen, I've officially posted my way to the top: I'm joining X as Head of Product. X is the most important social network in the world. It's where internet culture originates and where the world's most influential people convene.”