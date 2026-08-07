Donald Trump's 'scalp reduction' memes go viral; Internet compares his hair to cat, caterpillar 'scurrying away'

Donald Trump’s hairstyle has again become a viral talking point, with social media users sharing a wave of memes after images of the US President’s appearance in Las Vegas sparked fresh speculation about his hair.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Aug 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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Pictures of Trump at the Red Rock Casino Resort spread across X, with users commenting on what they described as a fuller and more voluminous hairstyle. While some joked about a possible makeover, others revived long-running claims and rumors surrounding Trump’s hair, including references to alleged “scalp reduction” surgery.

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Meme frenzy on social media

{{^usCountry}} The latest online trend saw users turn Trump’s hairstyle into a series of edited images and jokes, comparing his look to animals and unusual shapes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest online trend saw users turn Trump’s hairstyle into a series of edited images and jokes, comparing his look to animals and unusual shapes. {{/usCountry}}

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One viral post featured exaggerated versions of Trump’s hairstyle and joked about a supposed “fixer” for his hair. Another compared his hairstyle to a tornado, claiming it showed the “hair story” behind his famous comb-over following alleged scalp reduction surgery.

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A separate meme showed a fuzzy caterpillar with the caption: “BREAKING: What’s left of Trump’s ‘hair,’ having been replaced by a wig, seen scurrying away.”

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Another edited image placed an orange cat on Trump’s head, with a caption joking about the attention his hairstyle receives.

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What are the scalp reduction surgery claims?

Trump’s hair has been a subject of public discussion for years, with his signature blond comb-over becoming one of his most recognizable features.

The latest meme wave has revived claims that Trump underwent scalp reduction surgery in the late 1980s. However, Trump has never publicly confirmed undergoing the procedure.

The claims gained attention after his former wife Ivana Trump reportedly mentioned the surgery during a 1990 divorce deposition. Author Harry Hurt III also discussed the alleged procedure in his 1993 book Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump.

Also Read: ‘Is Trump sick?’ US President's NATO Summit appearance reignites health concerns

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Scalp reduction is a hair restoration procedure that involves removing a section of bald scalp and stretching hair-bearing areas closer together to create the appearance of fuller hair. The procedure was used more frequently in the past but is now rarely performed because of its invasive nature and potential complications.

Author Michael Wolff has also discussed Trump’s hairstyle and its role in his public image.

During an appearance on The Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump’s Head, Wolff claimed that “what is under Donald Trump’s hair is nothing” and suggested that the hairstyle had become a key part of Trump’s identity and branding.