‘Don’t visit Sikkim if you litter’: Anand Mahindra sparks civic sense debate

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has once again stirred a conversation online, this time around civic sense, littering and responsible tourism in India. His latest post highlighting Sikkim’s strict approach to cleanliness has gone viral, drawing both praise and criticism from users. Many users agreed with his message, while others used it to point out larger systemic gaps in education and discipline.

Anand Mahindra shared a video showcasing Sikkim’s strict stance on cleanliness. (Unsplash/representative image)

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra shared a video showcasing Sikkim’s strict stance on cleanliness and public discipline. He wrote, “If you’re someone who casually throws trash out of your car window, then don’t even think of visiting Sikkim. But if this clip makes you smile, then packing your bags and heading there may be one of the best travel decisions you’ll ever make.” He further pointed out that what makes Sikkim stand out is not just its natural beauty, but the mindset of its people.

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{{^usCountry}} The post triggered a flood of reactions, with several users agreeing that stricter civic discipline is needed across India. One user wrote, “Your advice is 100% correct. Entire nation till 10th standard to keep one subject mandatory about discipline, traffic & civic commence. instead of learning most advance subjects. Of course country have a 170 Cr population, it's not excuses.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post triggered a flood of reactions, with several users agreeing that stricter civic discipline is needed across India. One user wrote, “Your advice is 100% correct. Entire nation till 10th standard to keep one subject mandatory about discipline, traffic & civic commence. instead of learning most advance subjects. Of course country have a 170 Cr population, it's not excuses.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another comment expanded the argument beyond Sikkim, saying, “Everywhere in India this is the mindset change that should happen. It’s a shame how we live like savages even when we very well know about Sikkim and many other tiny nations that have this disciplined mindset.”

Many users also stressed that cleanliness is a shared responsibility rather than an individual effort. One comment read, “That’s the difference. Clean places aren’t built by cleaners alone. They’re built by citizens who don’t treat public spaces like nobody’s responsibility.”

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Calls for stronger enforcement and behavioural change also surfaced, with users pointing out issues like littering and spitting in public spaces. Another user highlighted Sikkim’s strict implementation of rules such as no honking, saying, “Also, ‘No honking’ in Sikkim as a practice is amazing to experience. We drove from Bagdogra to Sikkim, the minute we entered the state, driver was much calmer and followed the rules including No Honking. His behaviour changed because of clear guidelines and rules.”

Anand Mahindra’s post has raised a simple question whether behaviour can change through rules alone or whether it needs to begin much earlier in schools homes and everyday social habits.