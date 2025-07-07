DWTS star Jenna Johnson defends 2-year-old son after cruel body-shaming: ‘What world are we living in?’

Dancing With the Stars contestant Jenna Johnson has hit back at a social media troll who targeted her 2-year-old son, Rome. The 31-year-old choreographer took to Instagram to call out a woman who left a cruel message on a photo of her toddler drinking from a bottle. The reality star expressed shock and disappointment over the attack, especially from another mother.(Instagram/jennajohnson)

The woman, who Johnson pointed out had a profile photo of herself holding her own baby, sent a direct message mocking the child. “Way too old for this fat r****d to have a bottle,” the message read.

Johnson didn’t stay silent. She reposted the message and addressed the hateful comment publicly. “I am totally fine when other moms give positive advice and I’m always open to feedback to an extent. But this woman (whose profile pic is of her holding her own baby) decided to DM me this," she wrote.

"What world are we living in? I understand that I put my life out there publicly, which I honestly want to stop doing when extremely rude and harmful messages toward my baby are sent to me. Also, you yourself are a mom. Would you want me, a total stranger, to DM you this about your child? Because he’s drinking from a bottle?"

Johnson didn’t hold back, telling the troll to unfollow her and “respectfully get a life.” She also thanked her followers for flooding her inbox with support.

“I honestly cried reading all your messages. My heart really hurt yesterday at how vile and mean some people can be, but once again I was shown just how much this little community of mine on here can also show up. You gave me the love, support, and kindness that I believe in!"