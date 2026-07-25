Erika Kirk defends relationship with Charlie as she's ‘heckled’ at Kirkland event: 'Love of my life' | Watch

Erika Kirk was allegedly questioned about her relationship with Charlie Kirk while she was on the stage at The Pursuit Church in Kirkland as part of Turning Point USA's Make Heaven Crowded tour on Friday, July 24, according to social media posts. A viral video, posted on X by Shadow of Ezra and other accounts, shows an individual from the crowd appearing to question Erika about her relationship with Charlie, though the question is unclear.

Erika Kirk defends relationship with Charlie as she's ‘heckled’ at Kirkland event (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (AFP)

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“I did marry Charlie Kirk, and I am so proud I did because he's the love of my life,” Erika replied, as the crowd applauded. “Love of my life.”

“On that note, the Lord provides you strength according to the day. And it's renewed every day. Every day. So like that, don't live a lukewarm life. Don't live a lukewarm life,” she added.

Shadow of Ezra captioned the video, “Erika Kirk was heckled about her relationship with Charlie Kirk while lecturing the audience on how to be a great Christian.”

Watch the video here: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2080906196567970211?s=20

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{{^usCountry}} Another video shows an individual being escorted out by security. Frontlines TPUSA shared the video on X, writing, “Scary moment inside Pursuit Church. Friday evening, a far-left activist infiltrated Erika Kirk’s “Make Heaven Crowded” speaking engagement in Kirkland, WA. He stood up from his seat and started yelling at Kirk. Security and police immediately apprehended him. The young man will likely be arrested and trespassed from the church.” What is the Make Heaven Crowded tour? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video shows an individual being escorted out by security. Frontlines TPUSA shared the video on X, writing, “Scary moment inside Pursuit Church. Friday evening, a far-left activist infiltrated Erika Kirk’s “Make Heaven Crowded” speaking engagement in Kirkland, WA. He stood up from his seat and started yelling at Kirk. Security and police immediately apprehended him. The young man will likely be arrested and trespassed from the church.” What is the Make Heaven Crowded tour? {{/usCountry}}

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Organizers described the tour as a Christian revival that focuses on worship, preaching and prayer, per KGW8. Friday’s event saw a large group of protesters gathered on the sidewalk, stretching down 132nd Avenue Northeast.

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According to demonstrators, they were holding a peaceful "love over hate" protest in support of the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants and other groups they accused Turning Point USA's messaging of targeting.

Heightened security marked the event. There was a large police presence.

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).