Ex-PayPal president slams company, says it has 'Lost its mojo and ability to compete'

Nearly 12 years after leaving PayPal, former president David Marcus has raised concerns about the fintech giant, saying that the San Jose-based company has “lost its mojo” and its product edge amid years of strategic missteps. In a long post on X, Marcus spoke about several flaws in PayPal across its history. He left PayPal in 2014 and has since worked at Coinbase and Meta. He has also founded a payments company, Lightspark, where he is now CEO. David Marcus left PayPal in 2014. (X/@davidmarcus)

In his post, Marcus said that he broke his long silence after receiving “dozens of messages from former PayPal colleagues”. “A few thoughts about PayPal, nearly 12 years after I left… Twelve years of silence is long enough. And today’s news makes it clear the pattern I’ve watched unfold isn’t self-correcting,” he wrote.

His post comes after the company, during its latest earnings call on Tuesday, reported profit and sales misses. It also announced that its CEO, Alex Chriss, would be replaced by Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Enrique Lores.

In the post, Marcus said he left PayPal in 2014 out of “deep frustration,” despite what he described as a successful turnaround that brought back engineering talent, sped up product launches, and led to acquisitions such as Braintree and Venmo. However, he argued that the leadership approach later shifted from being product-led to financially driven.

“Over time, product conviction gave way to financial optimization,” Marcus wrote.