Fact Check: Is Ice Spice pregnant with Tobey Maguire's baby? Here's the truth behind the viral rumor

Social media went into a frenzy this week after posts claimed Ice Spice was caught kissing Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire and was even expecting a baby with him. But here's what's actually true.

What sparks the rumors?

Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire spark dating and pregnancy rumors after a viral photo. (X/@BuzzingPop)

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The rumors began after a photo surfaced showing Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire standing close together on a balcony at Michael Rubin's star-studded 2026 White Party in the Hamptons on Wednesday, July 1. The photos don't actually show the two kissing, but that didn't stop chatter from spreading online. Social media users were convinced it showed a kiss.

Page Six confirmed both Ice Spice and Maguire attended the event but did not report that they were kissing or dating. The speculation also brought attention to their age gap, since Maguire is 51 and Ice Spice is 26 which is a 25-year difference.

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“Ice Spice leaves social media in complete meltdown after being caught kissing Tobey Maguire, then drops the bombshell that they're expecting a baby together and preparing to start a life under one roof," one post read on X.

Reactions ranged from jokes to concern, with one user writing, “Lil Peter Parker is on the way,” while another commented, “Please don't tell me this is true cos if it is Tobey should by all means do a DNA test on that child.”

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Others were more skeptical, with one person writing, “She might be kidding right?”

“She literally said nothing about it," wrote another.

Also Read: Are Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire dating? Viral kiss photos from Michael Rubin's White Party spark buzz

Ice Spice's team denies the rumors

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Representative for Ice Spice has now shut down the rumors entirely. Loren Lorosa of The Breakfast Club shared on X that a rep from Ice Spice's team denied she was kissing Maguire at the party, saying the photo's angle was misleading and that the two were simply “sharing a vape and just talking. Nothing more.”

Lorosa wrote on X, “Just spoke to a rep from Ice Spice's team … they say ICE SPICE & TOBEY MAGUIRE WERE NOT KISSING at Michael Rubin's 4th of July party .. im told the photo was deceiving.. the two were actually sharing a vape.”

She added that when she asked about a photo appearing to show Maguire's hand on Ice Spice's arm, she was told, “The Picture captured them in middle of greeting each other.”

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This isn't the first time Maguire has been linked to a younger partner. As per Page Six, he was rumored to be dating 20-year-old model Mishka Silva earlier this year after they were seen together at the Super Bowl 2026. Before that, his last confirmed relationship was with model Tatiana Dieteman from 2018 to 2021, a 17-year age gap.

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