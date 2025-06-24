Fortnite-Squid Game crossover: All you need to know about Twitch Drops arriving on June 27

Fortnite has officially announced Squid Game Twitch Drops, ahead of the upcoming highly anticipated collaboration. Here's all you need to know about them and how players can get them. Fortnite's big crossover with Squid Game is all set to begin on June 27 during the 14 Days of Summer event. The collaboration features several in-game skins as well as an all-new Reload map. Fortnite x Squid Game crossover: All you need to know about upcoming Twitch Drop(X)

All you need to know about Fortnite x Squid Game Twitch Drops

This will also commence on June 27. There are several rewards that players get to earn as part of the crossover. Among these are two Sprays, a Banner Icon and an Emoticon. According to esports.gg, gamers won't be required to make in-game purchases for the same, meaning they get it for free. Also, these items can be held forever in the game.

The Squid Game Twitch Drops include:

1. Banner Icon

2. Cuddly Games Spray

3. Guarded Games Spray

4. Ddakji Flip Emoticon

Fortnite x Squid Game Twitch Drop date and time

Notably, these will remain available for the players for a specific time period only. The items can be earned from 9 AM ET on Friday, June 27 until 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, June 29. The items can be taken by gamers during the initial two days of the collaboration between Fortnite and Squid Game.

How to get them?

The process to unlock the Fortnite Squid Game Twitch Drops is quite simple and straightforward.

At first, do make sure that your Twitch account is linked to your Epic Games account. If not so, do it immediately. Otherwise, it will be difficult to get these free items.

Fortnite fans can do it by logging into their Epic Games account and then searching for the “Linked accounts” section. Follow all the steps there to connect the two accounts. Once it is done, wait till June 27 to get Twitch Drops items in your bucket.

Once it is live, players can tune into any Twitch creator with "Drops Enabled". They get to unlock the rewards when their watch time increases.

Here's the watch time required for all four Twitch Drops items:

Banner Icon - 30 minutes

Cuddly Games Spray - 1 hour

Guarded Games Spray - 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ddakji Flip Emoticon - 2 hours

