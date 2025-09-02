Google refutes Gmail security warning claims: ‘This is entirely false’

Google has pushed back hard against claims that it sent a major security alert to Gmail users. The company called the reports “entirely false.” They assured that users' Gmail inbox remains safe. This clarification came after a bunch of posts online suggested a serious flaw had popped up. In a blog post, Google said its systems stop more than 99.9% of phishing and malware attempts before they ever reach users. Hackers are always trying new tricks, it added, but Gmail’s security is layered and built to adjust on the fly. Google clears the air on major Gmail security warning.(Unsplash)

“Several inaccurate claims surfaced recently that incorrectly stated that we issued a broad warning to all Gmail users about a major Gmail security issue. This is entirely false,” Google said. The company also warned that false claims can freak people out and distract them from real threats.

What can users do?

To keep accounts safer, Google suggested trying Passkeys, its passwordless authentication system. It also urged people to spot suspicious emails and report them. Combined with Gmail’s automated protections, those steps make a solid defence.

Even with strong safeguards, Google stressed that vigilance matters. Phishing and malware remain the main ways criminals try to get into inboxes. Users who notice weird links, strange attachments, or unusual messages can stop attacks before they do damage.

Clearing up the record

No broad warning about Gmail security was ever issued, the company said. “Security is such an important item for all companies, all customers, all users — we take this work incredibly seriously. Our teams invest heavily, innovate constantly, and communicate clearly about the risks and protections we have in place. It’s crucial that conversation in this space is accurate and factual,” Google wrote.

Misinformation can cause panic and shift focus away from real problems. Users are encouraged to follow best practices: use secure authentication like Passkeys, watch inbox activity, and report suspicious messages.

FAQs:

Did Google issue a major Gmail security warning?

No, the company says those reports are false.

How effective are Gmail’s protections?

Google blocks over 99.9% of phishing and malware attempts.

What is a Passkey?

A passwordless authentication method that Google encourages for added security.

What should users do if they spot suspicious emails?

Report them and avoid clicking links or attachments.

Are phishing and malware still threats to Gmail users?

Yes, they remain the most common attack vectors worldwide.