GTA 6 is delayed again: Fans erupt in despair and memes over the long wait

GTA 6 is delayed again and the fans of the Grand Theft Auto series are not taking the news too kindly. After the announcement by developer Rockstar Games about the change in release date, fans took to social media to express their frustration and outrage. Some did that with the help of meme, jokingly adding that they would grow old waiting for the game to release. This is the second time the release of GTA 6 was delayed. (Screengrab)

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “We are never getting GTA 6.” Another sarcastically added, “Thank you for teaching us about the importance of patience and self-discipline @RockstarGames. Young people are too focused on instant self-gratification these days. I humbly request that you extend the GTAVI deadline back to 2028 to help us combat this.”

Here’s what others posted:

When is the new release date?

Rockstar Games tweeted, “Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.” The game was earlier set to launch in May 2026.

In an update on their X post, the company added, “We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City.”

GTA 6 trends on Google:

Since the news of the game’s delay, people have been searching about it on Google. Both in the US and India, the game’s name is trending on Google.

What are people searching about GTA 6 in India?

Most of the queries about the game are from Goa, followed by Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana. The search terms include, “GTA 6 delayed,” “GTA 6 delayed again”, and “GTA 6 stock price.” Some are also looking for “GTA 6 wallpaper” and ways to preorder the game.

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games and its release has been delayed for the second time. It was once postponed before, from autumn 2025. It is an action-adventure game set in the fictional Vice City.