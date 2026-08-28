GTA 6 preview on Netflix: Lucia, Jason and a stunning new world come to life in 26-minute video; everything we know

Rockstar Games has finally lifted the curtain on Grand Theft Auto 6. The gaming studio has given the fans the most detailed look yet at the highly anticipated video game after more than 18 months without an official gameplay reveal. The extended look focused on the world of Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida.

Rockstar Games has finally released an extended look at GTA 6. (GTA VI Screenshot)

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The developer released a 26-minute extended preview of GTA 6 on Netflix, six hours before making it available on YouTube. The footage showed the game's improved visuals, expansive environments, criminal storylines and the relationship between its two main characters, Lucia Camino and Jason Duval.

The preview was released a few days after numerous unapproved gameplay leaks spread online. In the past, Rockstar called the leak "heartbreaking," claiming that it interfered with the game's intended launch moment.

Also read: Was GTA 6 gameplay leaker CyberLeek identified and arrested? Truth behind viral courthouse video

Lucia and Jason take the story forward

The preview placed the relationship between protagonists Lucia and Jason at the heart of GTA 6’s narrative.

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{{^usCountry}} In Rockstar's view, the pair is described as a modern “Bonnie and Clyde” style criminal duo. The game follows their journey through Leonida’s criminal underworld. This is where the players will experience robberies and the classic high-risk escapes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Rockstar's view, the pair is described as a modern “Bonnie and Clyde” style criminal duo. The game follows their journey through Leonida’s criminal underworld. This is where the players will experience robberies and the classic high-risk escapes. {{/usCountry}}

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The preview placed more emphasis on the relationship between the two protagonists than the previous GTA titles. The Rockstar devs told IGN that while players can decide how much they interact with the plot, their decisions can affect how Lucia and Jason's romance progresses.

The extended preview also showed that players will be able to switch between Lucia and Jason during certain missions, which is similar to the switching system used in GTA 5.

Also read: Will GTA 6 be locked at 30fps on consoles? PS5 Pro owners dejected amid trailer; ‘a minute of silence’

Photorealistic graphics, detailed environments and classic GTA chaos return

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One of the biggest talking points from the preview was GTA 6’s visual quality.

Fans praised the game’s lifelike characters with realistic facial expressions. The viewers also noticed a wider range of body types among background characters

Rockstar’s previous release, Red Dead Redemption 2, was widely praised for its attention to detail, and GTA 6 appears to build on that approach. The environments were detailed. Rockstar showed everything from luxury apartments and rooftop bars to underground clubs and crowded streets.

The world of Leonida showed a world filled with side activities and cultural satire.

However, Rockstar did not reveal details about GTA 6 Online, the multiplayer successor to GTA Online, which became one of the biggest entertainment products following GTA 5.

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The company has confirmed that GTA 6 will launch as a single-player experience first. Fans expect multiplayer details closer to release.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to be released on 19 November 2026.