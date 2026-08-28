Was GTA 6 gameplay leaker CyberLeek identified and arrested? Truth behind viral courthouse video
Claims that CyberLeek, the anonymous GTA 6 leaker, was identified and arrested in Germany remain unverified, with no confirmed reports supporting the video.
The launch of the gameplay trailer of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) Thursday was preceded by leaks of the same earlier this week via a platform named CyberLeek.
Even as the official, extended trailer dropped on Netflix, CyberLeek hardly faded away from discussions. In fact, several claims are doing the rounds about the real face behind CyberLeek, all of which are unverified.
At the centre of the discussions on online GTA communities is the identity of CyberLeek and claims that the user was arrested in Nuremberg, Germany.
Was CyberLeek Identified And Arrested? Here's The Truth
At the core of the talks around the arrest and identification of CyberLeek is a video, allegedly from a courthouse in Nuremberg, Germany. Multiple users on social media shared the video claiming that the person seen in the courthouse is the indivisual behind the leaking platform CyberLeek.
Also read: Will GTA 6 be locked at 30fps on consoles? PS5 Pro owners dejected amid trailer; ‘a minute of silence’
The video purportedly shows that a crowd of supporters gathered around the courthouse and chanted CyberLeek's name as the individual made an appearance. The footage also showed the individual signing autographs for outside the courthouse.
The authenticity of the footage remains in doubt even as it continues to spread online. Ht.com could not independently confirm the veracity of the viral video.
No confirmed reports have identified the individual behind CyberLeek. Nor are there confirmed reports to suggest that he was arrested in Germany.
Also read: Who voices Jason in GTA 6? Fans call out voice actor's performance in gameplay trailer; ‘sounds like a giant’
What We Know About CyberLeek
CyberLeek is an anonymous platform that drops leaks related to Grand Theft Auto VI. Despite the viral video, so far, there are no verified reports confirming the real identity of the individual behind CyberLeek.
Additionally, the row over CyberLeek and Rockstar Games escalated when Rockstar Games also called the footage of the gameplay "heartbreaking" for the studio. But despite that, a section of the fans believes that the CyberLeek episode may have been staged by Rockstar Games to gain traction before the August 27 trailer launch.
As of this writing, the CyberLeek channel and website remain active.
Grand Theft Auto VI launches for consoles on November 19.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More