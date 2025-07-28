How much was Gwyneth Paltrow likely paid as Astronomer’s ‘temporary spokesperson’?

According to celebrity biographer Amy Odell, Gwyneth Paltrow has reportedly earned millions for her brief role as a “temporary spokesperson” for the tech company Astronomer. Odell spilled the details in a new video posted Saturday, revealing that Paltrow’s cheeky involvement with the data startup may have been far more lucrative than expected, especially after the brand found itself in the spotlight following a viral moment involving former CEO Andy Byron. Biographer Amy Odell claims Gwyneth Paltrow made millions in her brief role as a spokesperson for Astronomer.(X/@astronomerio)

How much Gwyneth Paltrow was likely paid by the Astronomer?

According to the Avengers actor's biographer, Paltrow likely made millions without naming any names amid the cheating scandal fiasco at the Coldplay concert. In a video for Astronomer, she deadpanned as she thanked the viewers for their “newfound interest in data workflow automation," stating that she is the tech company's “temporary spokesperson.”

While Paltrow's involvement with the Astronomer was brief, Odell revealed that she has been earning millions from brand deals over the years. The actress reportedly earned $1.6 million for a single film festival appearance in Saudi Arabia, $250,000 just for attending a Skims x Swarovski party, in addition to pocketing another $1.25 million just for wearing Swarovski to a party, as reported by Men's Journal.

Some Reddit sleuths also suggested that Paltrow might have received Astronomer shares as part of her payment for being a spokesperson for the company, as reported by Perez Hilton.

Viral cheating scandal at Coldplay concert

Paltrow's brief role as the Astronomer's temporary spokesperson followed a very public cheating scandal involving Byron and former HR chief Kristin Cabot at the Astronomer. The two were accidentally outed by the actress's ex, Chris Martin, at Coldplay's concert in Boston.

The video of both Cabot and Byron's faces flashed on the Jumbotron screen and went viral on social media, becoming the heart of several memes and heated discussions. Both of them were married to other people. Following the cheating fiasco, Byron and Cabot were forced to resign from their positions at the tech firm.