Did BTS Jungkook rush back to South Korea for Cha Eun-woo's military enlistment?

BTS Jungkook is once again making headlines, with new social media buzz suggesting that the singer has quietly returned to South Korea. Previously believed to be in Los Angeles alongside other BTS members to work on their anticipated 2026 comeback album, Jungkook is now rumored to be in Seoul. Fans speculate that his sudden return may be to bid farewell to his close friend, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, who is enlisted to begin his military service soon. BTS's Jungkook is rumored to have returned to South Korea from Los Angeles to bid farewell to close friend Cha Eun Woo.(@JUNGKOOK97btss/X, eunwo.o_c/Instagram)

Also Read: Astro's Cha Eun-woo begins military service with a salute, waves at fans with a smile as he sports a buzz cut

Fans speculate Jungkook returned to South Korea for Cha Eun Woo

A fan's claim that they saw Jungkook in South Korea sparked buzz on social media. Jungook and Cha Eun Woo are from the 97-liner idols, born in 1997, and are good friends. Thus, it will not be surprising if the BTS Golden Maknae returned from Los Angeles just to wish the ASTRO member goodbye. However, there are no official reports to confirm Jungkook returned to South Korea.

A fan on X wrote, “apparently jungkook went back to korea to say goodbye to eunwoo before his enlistment! our sweet boy” Another user wrote, “apparently jungkook is back in korea. probably to say goodbye to eunwoo before his enlistment. it reminds me of the special soldier watch & the sweet letter eunwoo wrote & gifted to jungkook before he started his military service.”

The two have displayed their friendship online in the past by posting pictures and dance videos together. In addition, before Jungkook's enlistment, Cha Eun Woo gifted him a unique watch, which is often worn by the Korean troops.

Fans are swooning over the claims that Jungkook left his album recording for the True Beauty actor. A fan wrote on X, “Jungkook flew back to Korea just to say goodbye to his bestie Cha Eun Woo, who’s enlisting in the military on July 28?? 97L BFF”

A second user wrote, “ungkook must’ve been sad to know his bestie from 97 line is leaving so soon after he got discharged from MS. Hope he did get to go and meet him in person. Also feel for anyone who has to be separated from their pup for so long.” Another user expressed, “he will be telling all the tricks and tips to eunwoo about smooth military serving.”

Jungkook in LA for BTS' upcoming album

The Standing Next To You singer was previously reported to be in LA for the recording of the BTS' comeback album set to be released in 2026. RM was the first one to arrive, followed by SUGA next, and then Jimin and Jungkook at the beginning of July. V was supposed to join the team after his attendance at Paris Fashion Week, J-hope after his Lollapalooza show in Germany, and Jin after wrapping up his solo world tour.

Currently, all members have united except for Jin.