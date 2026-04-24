‘Feel like I’m starting over’: Woman opens up on life in India 6 months after leaving the US

An Indian-American woman who moved back to India after spending 17 years in the United States has opened up about the emotional highs and lows of starting over, saying the transition has been both fulfilling and overwhelming.

A woman returned to India after 17 years in the US and opened up about struggling to adjust while embracing family life.(Instagram/@twinsbymyside)

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(Also read: NRI woman explains why she returned to India after 17 years in the US: ‘Reality hit me…’)

In a video posted on Instagram, Dhara spoke candidly about relocating her family to India and adjusting to life six months after the move.

‘We packed up our entire life’

Sharing her journey, Dhara said her family decided to leave behind the life they had built in the US and relocate to India.

“After living in the US for 17 years, we packed up our entire life and moved to India. And a lot of you have been asking me how this move has been for us, so here is my honest take after six months of living in India,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She admitted that adapting to life in India has not always been easy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She admitted that adapting to life in India has not always been easy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Has this move been easy? Some days it feels like it is, and other days it feels really, really hard. We left India when I was 15, and I grew into who I am in the US,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Has this move been easy? Some days it feels like it is, and other days it feels really, really hard. We left India when I was 15, and I grew into who I am in the US,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhara explained that despite India being her birthplace, returning has often felt like beginning from scratch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhara explained that despite India being her birthplace, returning has often felt like beginning from scratch. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “So even though this is supposed to be home, in so many ways it feels like I’m starting over, new routines, new systems, a completely different pace of life, and learning everything all over again.” Finding joy in slowing down {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So even though this is supposed to be home, in so many ways it feels like I’m starting over, new routines, new systems, a completely different pace of life, and learning everything all over again.” Finding joy in slowing down {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also revealed that there are moments when she misses the familiarity of her life in the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also revealed that there are moments when she misses the familiarity of her life in the US. {{/usCountry}}

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“There are days I feel overwhelmed, a little out of place, where I miss the comfort, the familiarity, and the life we built for so many years.”

However, she said living in India has also brought unexpected happiness.

“But at the same time, there's something about being here that makes me feel content. More time with family, the freedom to slow down, and truly be there for my kids.”

She added that homeschooling her children and helping them connect with Indian culture has been rewarding.

(Also read: Woman regrets quitting London job and moving to India; calls it ‘pretty stupid’)

The video’s caption read, “We moved to India after 17 years in the US. Now 6 months in India. Here’s how it’s really been for us.”

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The clip received several reactions online. “This is exactly how I felt after moving back,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Starting over is never easy, but your honesty is refreshing.” A third said, “Your kids are lucky to experience both cultures.” Another added, “India has its challenges, but family time is priceless.” One user wrote, “Thank you for sharing the reality behind such big life decisions.” Another commented, “Wishing your family happiness in this new chapter.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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