Illegal immigrant’s rogue U-turn obliterates minivan, kills 3: Florida horror crash captured on camera

A semi-truck driver has been arrested after he took an illegal U-turn that claimed three lives on the Florida Turnpike. A video of the deadly incident shows the moment the vehicle suddenly took a turn, which caused an incoming car to crash into it. As per reports, the person behind the reckless manoeuvre is identified as Harjinder Singh, who has been staying in the USA illegally since 2018. Snippets from the viral video that shows a crash in Florida. (Screengrab (X))

“These are the alleged semi-truck drivers who killed three people while making a U-turn at an ‘Official Use Only’ turn on the Florida Turnpike. The Florida Highway Patrol is describing the wreck as a homicide investigation,” shared an individual along with the video of the crash.

The video begins with a view from inside the semi-truck’s driver’s cab. Suddenly, the driver makes a U-turn, causing the car behind it to crash into the huge vehicle. Singh appears unmoved by the horror crash.

A post shared from the Official White House Rapid Response addressed the incident, adding that the driver has been arrested for vehicular homicide and he will eventually be deported.

“This individual is an illegal immigrant who was granted a commercial driver’s license by the State of California — and now, three innocent people are dead. He has been arrested for vehicular homicide and an ICE detainer has been issued.”

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles statement:

“The actions taken by the Defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal,” said the department’s Executive Director Dave Kerner, adding that Singh will face immigration violations in addition to state vehicular homicide charges.

"Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever. Harjinder Singh is in custody on state vehicular homicide charges and immigration violations. He will no longer be able to damage and destroy the lives of Floridians and visitors. At the conclusion of his state charges, he will be deported. The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to enforcing both state and federal law to ensure that people that are a danger to others face justice behind bars."