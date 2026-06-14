Indian Army veteran in Chicago compares storm response with Gurgaon, Delhi, asks ‘what can we learn?’

An Indian Army veteran in Chicago has sparked a discussion on urban planning and civic preparedness after comparing the American city’s response to extreme weather with cities such as Gurgaon and Delhi. An Indian Army veteran’s video on Chicago’s smooth traffic after heavy rain drew reactions online. (Instagram/@gen.yashmor)

(Also read: ‘What a wonderful start’: Indian Army veteran praises Chicago’s cycling lanes and fitness spaces)

Taking to Instagram, Yashpal Singh Mor posted a clip from Chicago after a storm and heavy rain, highlighting how the city continued to function smoothly despite the weather conditions. In the video, he said, “Man, it's 8:00 at night. Just look at the weather. There was a storm here today, followed by heavy rain. And neither did the power go out, nor did the internet go down. Water didn't accumulate anywhere, nor did any footpath break. If any trees fell, I don't know, they must have cleared them up. And traffic is moving just like this, no traffic jams at all.”

He further remarked, “What are these people even doing? In their life, adventure just means they went cycling, they went running, they went to the gym, they did an Ironman, or they went swimming. What is this? Don't they have a life? I'm telling you, look at this, the traffic is just moving smoothly...”

Post questions Indian cities’ preparedness The clip was shared with a caption that read, “What can we learn from Chicago's remarkable resilience during extreme weather, where heavy rains and strong winds didn't disrupt traffic, cause road jams, or compromise safety, and how can cities like Gurgaon and Delhi harness similar strengths? What are the key challenges to creating thriving, well-planned urban spaces in India, and which city is poised to set a new standard?”

Watch the clip here: