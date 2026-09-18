Indian man compares healthcare in India, US after $23,000 hospital bill: ‘I’ll never settle down here’

An Indian man working in the United States has explained why he does not see himself settling there permanently, pointing to his contrasting healthcare experiences in India and America. He claimed that while medical treatment in India was relatively accessible and affordable for him, a hospital visit in the US left him with a bill of $23,000.

An Indian man said a $23,000 hospital bill in the US pushed him towards moving back to India. (Instagram/yuvaanibanez)

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The man, identified as Yuvaan Ibañez Garware, shared his experience in a video on Instagram, saying healthcare was the primary reason behind his decision to eventually move back to India.

‘I’m moving back to India from America’

"I'm moving back to India from America because of one word: healthcare. Let me explain with two simple examples, one in India and one in the US. A few years ago in India, I fainted multiple times. I was immediately taken to a hospital and got a private room right away with zero paperwork. They did everything: ECGs, MRIs, CT scans, full blood work. I could even talk to the doctor whenever I wanted. And after a few days, they gave me a clear diagnosis of what happened and a proper treatment plan. The total bill for all of that was $500 USD,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Garware then recalled a medical emergency he experienced in the US while playing basketball. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Garware then recalled a medical emergency he experienced in the US while playing basketball. {{/usCountry}}

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"Now fast-forward to America. I was playing basketball when I suddenly got this really bad chest pain. I couldn't call the ambulance 'cause here it costs thousands of dollars, so I literally had to drive myself to the hospital, writhing in pain. And when I arrived, I had to wait over an hour and a half in the waiting room so they could process my forms and documentation.”

He claimed doctors later told him he had suffered a “mini heart attack”, but said he struggled to get answers during his hospital stay.

"And after days of all this, what was their conclusion? 'We don't know what happened.' And they sent me home with zero follow-up plan. And then the bill came: it was $23,000. And even with top insurance that I was paying thousands of dollars for, I had to pay $7,000 out of pocket.”

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Concluding the video, he said, "America literally punishes you for being sick. They literally pray on your downfall, bro. Sure, weather's great, infrastructure is great, but this is why I'll never settle down here."

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

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The post sparked reactions from users discussing healthcare expenses in the US. One user wrote, "Healthcare costs in the US are scary." Another said, "$23,000 for hospital care is unbelievable." A third commented, "This comparison is eye-opening." Another added, "India’s healthcare can be far more affordable."

(Also read: ₹47,000 in India vs ₹22 lakh in US: Indian man compares healthcare, explains why he wants to move back"> ₹47,000 in India vs ₹22 lakh in US: Indian man compares healthcare, explains why he wants to move back)

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)