Indian man in US helps paralysed woman stuck in rain, internet hails his quiet act of kindness

A heartwarming video from the United States has captured widespread attention online after an Indian man stepped in to help a paralysed woman stranded in rain. The video, shared by a man named Noah on Instagram, has left viewers moved by the quiet humanity displayed in an everyday moment. In the United States, an Indian man assisted a paralysed woman struggling in the rain.(Instagram/flexnoahh)

A chance encounter in the rain

Noah posted the clip on his Instagram handle, narrating his brief yet profound interaction with the woman. In the video, he is seen speaking gently to her as the rain pours around them. He asks, “It’s raining hard, so where do you wanna go, you can’t able to walk.”

The woman, battling her physical challenges and the bad weather, tells him she wishes to go to her daughter’s home. Without hesitation, Noah offers her a seat in his car and drives her there, ensuring she reaches safely.

Check out the clip here:

Story behind the video

In the caption accompanying the video, Noah shared the larger picture behind their encounter. He wrote, “I saw a paralysed woman struggling in the rain, just trying to reach her daughter. She had given up everything, now living in her daughter’s garage with nothing but love in her heart. I stopped and gave her a ride to make sure she got home safe. Sometimes, kindness is all it takes to change a moment... or a life.”

Social media reacts

The video quickly gathered reactions from viewers who praised Noah’s gesture. One user commented, “You proved the real Indian thing,” while another said, “Amazing work brother.” A third person added, “Brother you are the best.”

There were also curious questions. One viewer asked, “How did she got down on her own? Not hating I’m just curious.” Noah replied, “She’s got her friend with her to help with walking, and she’s able to take a few yards on her own but needs support for longer distances. Judging them is easy but listening to their stories is difficult. She might be an addict but when you know her story your thinking will be changed.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments. The copy will be updated when the response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)