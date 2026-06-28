Indian-origin toddler on mission to become youngest person to visit all 63 US national parks

While most toddlers are still learning how to walk, talk and explore their homes, 16-month-old Aarya Sharma is already on a much bigger adventure. The Indian origin toddler from Schaumburg, Illinois, is on a mission to become the youngest person to visit all 63 national parks in the United States.

Indian origin toddler Aarya Sharma’s parents hope her US national parks journey will inspire children to love nature. (Instagram/eternalvoyager1001)

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As per a report by People, Aarya’s parents, Akshay Sharma and Aparajita Rai, have already taken her to more than half of the national parks in the country. The family, which shares its travel journey on Instagram through the page eternalvoyager1001, said the idea of attempting a record came after a park ranger encouraged them.

“We thought that we could introduce her to nature and all the national parks, but we never thought that it will result in a record or something like that,” Akshay tells PEOPLE. “On the suggestion of the ranger, we said, ‘Why not? Let’s go for it.’”

A love for nature

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{{^usCountry}} Aarya has so far visited 34 of the 63 US national parks, and her parents hope to complete the journey within the next two years. For Aparajita, the aim goes beyond setting a record. She wants her daughter to grow up understanding and respecting nature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aarya has so far visited 34 of the 63 US national parks, and her parents hope to complete the journey within the next two years. For Aparajita, the aim goes beyond setting a record. She wants her daughter to grow up understanding and respecting nature. {{/usCountry}}

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“I think most babies are very curious little beings. They get intrigued by small things, maybe it’s wind blowing through leaves in a forest preserve, or just sitting and listening to the sound of waterfalls, or having the mist of the water on their face,” says Aparajita.

Recalling one special moment, she said, “She was in Yosemite National Park, and there was this waterfall, and we were sitting in front of the waterfall, and I could see her being completely lost, in a good way, like kind of fully soaking it in and enjoying the moment.”

Travelling with a toddler

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The parents admit that travelling with a toddler requires patience, planning and flexibility. Aparajita said it only works when the child enjoys the experience too.

“If she’s the one who is not really enjoying it, it’s almost a torture,” says Aparajita. “It requires so much planning, so your child has to really enjoy the same things as you do to continue it.”

The family is now planning a trip to Alaska this weekend to cover more parks. Akshay and Aparajita, both software professionals, usually plan their trips around long weekends.

(Also read: ‘Gurgaon ke entitled parents’: Mom slams irresponsible parenting in viral video)

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“As a parent, and someone who really loves going outdoors, the idea was never to create a record,” says Aparajita. “We really wanted other people who have kids to understand that they can easily go out and really enjoy with their kids in nature.”

The parents are also in the process of registering the record with Guinness World Records.